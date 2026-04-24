Food Supply Problems: Investigation Launched In 14Th Brigade, Commander Removed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Systematic air and missile strikes by the enemy on crossings over the Oskil River have significantly complicated the logistical support of Defense Forces units in the area of the town of Kupiansk. The logistics of our troops here is ensured using watercraft and heavy UAVs. Command is taking measures to strengthen air defense and counter-drone protection in this direction. The electronic warfare system is being reinforced,” the statement said.

The General Staff noted that under these difficult conditions, special attention is being paid to ensuring the supply of servicemen carrying out tasks on the front line.

“At the same time, the previous command of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade concealed the real situation, lost a number of positions, and made a series of miscalculations regarding the provision of servicemen. In particular, a problem with food supply to one of the brigade's positions was identified,” the General Staff said.

In order to correct the situation, a number of personnel decisions were made.

“In particular, the commander of the 14th Brigade has been removed from his post, and the commander of the 10th Army Corps has been dismissed and demoted. Colonel Taras Maksimov has been appointed commander of the 14th Brigade, and Brigadier General Artem Bohomolov has been appointed commander of the 10th Army Corps,” the General Staff stressed.

Following the identified violations, and after the new commanders take up their posts, a comprehensive investigation by a Land Forces commission is being conducted in accordance with the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At present, an official investigation into the officials of the 14th Brigade is being completed. Based on its results, appropriate management decisions will be made, and the materials will be handed over to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment.

“The new command of the brigade and corps is taking all possible measures to normalize the situation and organize the supply of servicemen at combat positions,” the General Staff emphasized.

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It was also noted that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tasked the commander of the Joint Forces grouping, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, under whose command the 10th Army Corps operates, with conducting a review of the overall supply of servicemen performing tasks on the front line.

“It should be noted that a new shipment of food has recently been delivered to the position of servicemen of the 14th Brigade. If conditions are favorable, the evacuation of our soldiers will be carried out immediately,” the General Staff added.

As previously reported, media outlets highlighted the situation involving soldiers of the 14th Brigade's 2nd Mechanized Battalion operating in the Kharkiv direction. According to relatives, the servicemen have been in extremely difficult conditions for eight months, with systematic shortages of food and drinking water at positions.