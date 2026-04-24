24 April 2026

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to the start of the €250 million share buyback programme announced on 27 March 2026.

During the week of 17 April 2026 up to and including 23 April 2026 a total of 1,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €30.10 for a total amount of €30,096,640.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €104,160,080 representing 41.66% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).





Note for the editor, not for publication:

ABN AMRO Press Office: Jarco de Swart, E-mail:..., phone number: +31 (0)20 6288900.

ABN AMRO Investor Relations: John Heijning, E-mail:..., phone number +31 (0)20 6282282.

Attachment

20260424 Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 April – 23 April 2026