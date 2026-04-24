Six Tourists Injured As Lift Collapses In J&K's Srinagar Hotel

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 24 (IANS) At least six tourists were injured on Friday after a lift collapsed in a hotel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city, following which they were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the tourists from Bengaluru were injured after a lift reportedly collapsed at a hotel in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar.

The injured were later shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla, for treatment. The incident occurred at Hotel Arison Luxury in Hyderpora, where the group was staying.

The injured were brought to the hospital with varying degrees of leg and lower body injuries.

All patients were reported to be stable, according to information received so far.

The injured have been identified as Vinkatesh, 65, son of Muni Thimmaiah; D. Mangula, 54, wife of R.L. Murthy; Kushalla, 18, daughter of Jayaram; Pankaja, 16; Venkatalakshmamma, 60, wife of Chinnya; and Sowbhagya, 60, wife of Vinkatesh.

All are residents of Bengaluru and were temporarily staying at the hotel at the time of the incident.

The circumstances leading to the lift collapse were not immediately clear, and no official statement has been issued by the hotel management so far.

The incident has raised concerns about safety standards in hospitality establishments, particularly those catering to tourists.

Further details are awaited as authorities are expected to ascertain the cause of the malfunction and determine whether any negligence was involved. The probe has been initiated, said sources.

As the summer heat started in the plains earlier this year, tourists from various parts of the country have been thronging Kashmir. The average day temperature is around 23 degrees Celsius these days in the Valley with soothing sunshine.

The visit to the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg these days gives tourists the rare opportunity to see snow and also enjoy the cable-car ride to the Afarwat Heights, which remain covered by snow.