Bitget Launchpool Adds Canton (CC) With 1.8M In Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Canton (CC) to Bitget Launchpool and spot market. Spot trading for the CC/USDT pair opens on April 24, 2026, 10:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from April 25, 2026, 10:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget Launchpool will run a campaign offering 1,800,000 CC in rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BGB, USDGO, and CC during the event, which runs from April 24, 2026, 10:00 (UTC) till May 1, 2026, 10:00 (UTC). In the BGB locking pool, users can lock between 5 BGB and 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, to share a prize pool of 1,540,000 CC. In the USDGO locking pool, users can look between 50 USDGO and 500,000 USDGO for a share of 130,000 CC. In the CC locking pool, users can lock between 300 and 3,000,000 CC for a share of 130,000 CC in rewards. Token airdrops from Launchpool locking pools will be distributed hourly based on each participant's locked volume.

Canton Network is a privacy-focused Layer 1 blockchain protocol engineered to provide interoperable infrastructure for institutional finance and real-world asset tokenization. By utilizing the Daml smart contract language, the architecture ensures data confidentiality where transaction details remain visible only to authorized stakeholders, fulfilling the rigorous privacy requirements of regulated global markets. This decentralized framework enables the atomic settlement of diverse digital assets, such as tokenized bonds and deposits, across disparate institutional systems without relying on vulnerable cross-chain bridges or traditional intermediaries.

The protocol streamlines capital mobility by consolidating isolated financial silos into a unified, secure environment for 24/7 on-chain execution. This high-density connectivity ultimately enhances global liquidity and enables institutions to manage complex portfolios with increased speed and precision while maintaining total data integrity.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget's listing highlights a different tier of assets-projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Canton (CC) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging the gap between regulated financial instruments and crypto-native innovation.

For more details on Canton (CC) and the promotion, visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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