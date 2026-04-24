Suryakumar Yadav Trolled By CSK Fan With Mimicry At Wankhede, Mumbai Indians Crowd Cannot Stop Laughing (WATCH)

A Chennai Super Kings fan stole the spotlight at Wankhede Stadium by hilariously mimicking Suryakumar Yadav during Mumbai Indians' innings. The act came after another underwhelming performance from the batter, and the crowd's reaction quickly turned the moment into a viral sensation.

The mimicry, performed in the stands, exaggerated SKY's batting gestures and reactions, drawing loud laughter from Mumbai Indians supporters themselves. The video spread rapidly across social media, adding frustration for Suryakumar Yadav, who has endured a string of poor outings this season.

A CSK fan teasing a Mumbai Indians fan and making fun of them after the match. twitter/DCQREicWWo

- 45 (@rushiii_12) April 23, 2026

Match Result: CSK Dominate MI

While the trolling captured attention online, the match itself was one‐sided. Chennai Super Kings posted a commanding 207‐6 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson led the charge with a brilliant unbeaten 101 off 54 balls, striking 10 fours and six sixes. Ruturaj Gaikwad added 22, while Dewald Brevis chipped in with a quick 21.

Mumbai Indians, chasing 208, collapsed to 104 all out in 19 overs. Suryakumar Yadav top‐scored with 36 from 30 balls, but his dismissal triggered further collapse. Tilak Varma contributed 37, yet no other batter reached double figures.

Akeal Hosein was the standout performer for CSK, taking 4 wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs. Noor Ahmad and Gurjapneet Singh chipped in with crucial breakthroughs, while Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj also struck. Mumbai's batting lineup crumbled under sustained pressure, with only brief resistance from Yadav and Varma.

Fan Reactions

The mimicry moment became the talking point of the night. Even Mumbai fans, usually protective of their star, could not resist laughing at the exaggerated gestures. The incident highlighted the growing frustration with Suryakumar Yadav's form, as supporters vented through humor.

Social media amplified the trolling, with clips circulating widely. Memes and jokes followed, making the fan's act one of the most discussed highlights of the match.

While, for Chennai, the victory was emphatic. Samson's century anchored the innings, while Brevis and Overton provided fireworks. The team's balanced attack ensured Mumbai never recovered from early setbacks.

The win reinforced CSK's strong campaign in IPL 2026, while Mumbai's struggles deepened. Hardik Pandya's side has faced criticism for inconsistent performances, and Suryakumar Yadav's slump remains a major concern.