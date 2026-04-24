IMD Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Warning Issued Across India In Several States Check Forecast

IMD Weather LATEST Update: It's only mid-April, and the heat is already unbearable! IMD has issued a heatwave alert for large parts of the country. So, what's the IMD's forecast? How long will this scorching weather last? Check here

Large parts of the country are again battling a severe heatwave. Odisha's Jharsuguda recorded a scorching 44.6 degrees Celsius today, the highest in the entire country. According to the weather department, a severe heatwave has begun across large areas of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring Bihar, disrupting daily life in the scorching sun.

The heat isn't letting up even after sunset. States like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh are recording minimum night temperatures that are much higher than normal. After facing the hot 'Loo' winds all day, people are finding no comfort at night. Weather experts say this situation is unlikely to improve in the next few days.

India's weather is showing extreme contrasts. While some regions are burning up, the picture in Northeast and Central India is completely different. Over the last few days, these areas have been hit by severe thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds. The weather office reports that isolated places in Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu experienced Kalbaisakhi-like storms, with wind speeds hitting 50 to 95 km/h. The strong winds uprooted many trees and disrupted power supply.

Parts of Assam and Central Maharashtra have seen heavy hailstorms over the last few hours. Farmers are now worried about major crop damage due to this sudden hailstorm. The sky reportedly turned dark suddenly, followed by a downpour of large hailstones.

Rajasthan is facing a slightly different situation. The state is not just hot during the day; it's also experiencing 'warm nights,' as the weather department calls it. The temperature isn't dropping enough after sunset, leaving residents of the desert state feeling extremely uncomfortable even at night.

While South Bengal is struggling with scorching sun, other parts of the country are telling a different story. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that this dual weather pattern will continue for now.

The plains are sweltering under a severe heatwave, while the foothills and peripheral areas are being hit by storms and rain. According to the IMD's forecast, this strange weather pattern-extreme heat in the plains and stormy conditions elsewhere-is likely to continue for the next few days.