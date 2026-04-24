Direct Macro To Attend Brokerbin Roadshow 2026 In Split, Croatia

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 23, 2026 2:05 pm - Direct Macro announces its participation in BrokerBin Roadshow 2026 in Split, Croatia, to expand global IT hardware partnerships, connect with industry leaders, and showcase its expertise in server, storage, and EOL/EOS solutions.

Direct Macro, a leading IT hardware supplier based in the USA, has announced its official participation in the BrokerBin Roadshow 2026, set to take place in the vibrant city of Split, Croatia. This highly anticipated IT networking event brings together top industry players, including IT buyers, resellers, and global suppliers, all under one roof to foster new partnerships and explore the latest advancements in server and storage solutions.

The BrokerBin Roadshow 2026 provides an important opportunity for the global IT sourcing community. As demand for reliable, high-performance IT hardware continues to surge, events like these create vital opportunities for businesses to connect, collaborate, and stay ahead of industry trends.

Direct Macro's involvement underscores its commitment to strengthening international partnerships, expanding its reach in the global IT hardware market, and delivering exceptional value to customers seeking end-of-life (EOL) and end-of-service (EOS) products.

At the event, Mr. Salman Lakhani, CEO of Direct Macro and his dedicated team will engage with existing partners and forge new relationships with IT buyers, resellers, and suppliers from around the world. Attendees can expect hands-on demonstrations showcasing Direct Macro's strong portfolio of server and storage solutions, including SSDs, memory modules, servers, and networking equipment. The company will also explore new sourcing opportunities and discuss personalized solutions designed to meet the unique needs of organizations navigating today's dynamic IT infrastructure.

The CEO of Direct Macro brand-Salman Lakhani stated: "We are thrilled to join the BrokerBin Roadshow 2026 in Split and connect with IT professionals who share our passion for innovation and excellence. This event is a testament to the power of global IT networking, and we look forward to sharing our expertise, exploring new collaborations, and reinforcing our status as a trusted global IT hardware partner".

The BrokerBin Roadshow 2026 will take place in Split, Croatia, gathering a diverse audience of IT buyers, resellers, and suppliers. For more information about the event, visit the BrokerBin Roadshow ( website.

About Direct Macro

Direct Macro is a U.S.-based IT hardware supplier specializing in server, storage, and networking solutions. Renowned for sourcing hard-to-find EOL/EOS products, Direct Macro serves as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable, high-quality IT infrastructure. Discover more at Direct Macro and explore our SSD, servers, and networking offerings.

Media Contact

Direct Macro, Inc.

Phone: (855) 483-7810

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Address: West Palm Beach, FL, United States

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