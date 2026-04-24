“Who Am I? Speaking God's Promises Over Your Life” Debuts #1 On Amazon, Igniting A Movement Of Identity, Faith, And Transformation

MENAFN - GetNews) Who Am I? Speaking God's Promises Over Your Life is a #1 Amazon Best Seller devotional led by Debbie Reid. This 60-day journey uses Scripture and“I AM” declarations to help readers discover their identity in Christ, renew their mindset, and boldly align with God's promises-moving from confusion to confidence and true spiritual transformation.

New York - In a time when identity is constantly challenged by culture, circumstance, and competing voices, a powerful new devotional is cutting through the noise and calling believers back to truth.

“Who Am I? Speaking God's Promises Over Your Life” has officially debuted at #1 on the Amazon Best Seller List in multiple categories, signaling a growing hunger for clarity, confidence, and spiritual alignment rooted in God's Word.

This transformative 60-day devotional is designed to help readers rediscover who they are in Christ and boldly declare His promises over their lives. Through Scripture-centered reflections and powerful daily“I AM” declarations, readers are guided into a deeper understanding of their identity-one not defined by the world, but by God Himself.

More than a devotional, this book is a daily activation of truth-equipping individuals to renew their minds, strengthen their faith, and walk in unshakable confidence.

Led by visionary and faith leader Debbie Reid, the project brings together a powerful collaboration of voices, including co-authors Antwan Coleman, Staci Barksdale-Coleman, Demetria Brockington, and Rhonda Lofton -each contributing unique insight and spiritual depth to the journey.

“This devotional was birthed out of a deep desire to see people fully embrace who God says they are,” said Debbie Reid, visionary behind the project.“For too long, people have allowed circumstances, past experiences, and outside voices to define them. Who Am I? is a call to break those chains and boldly declare God's truth over your life every single day. When you align your words with His Word, transformation is inevitable.”

Each day within the devotional is intentionally crafted to confront limiting beliefs, silence doubt, and replace confusion with clarity. Readers are not just encouraged to read-but to speak, believe, and embody the truth of God's promises.

As the book continues to gain momentum across the country, its message is resonating deeply: identity is not something you search for-it's something you receive and declare.

“Who Am I? Speaking God's Promises Over Your Life” is now available on Amazon.