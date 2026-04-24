Duncan Brand Announces Release Of“Mind The Gap,” Addressing Gaps In Leadership Development Practices

MENAFN - GetNews)Duncan Brand, founder of Intrinsic Leader, LLC, has announced the release of his new book, Mind the Gap, which examines challenges in current leadership development practices and outlines approaches organizations can consider to build leadership capability.







The announcement highlights ongoing concerns within organizations about the effectiveness of leadership training initiatives. Many companies continue to invest in development programs, yet gaps often persist between managerial promotion and leadership readiness. Mind the Gap explores these gaps and presents structured methods for aligning leadership development with organizational needs.

Brand brings more than two decades of experience in leadership consulting, having worked with organizations across the technology, healthcare, finance, retail, and government sectors. His work has included coaching executives and contributing to leadership development programs across a range of organizational levels.

According to Brand, leadership transitions can present challenges when individuals move into management roles without sufficient preparation for broader leadership responsibilities. The book discusses how organizations may approach these transitions with greater alignment between training, talent development, and long-term planning.

“Organizations continue to assess how leadership development aligns with real workplace demands,” said Brand.“This book outlines practical steps for bridging that gap in a structured and sustainable way.”

Mind the Gap is written for human resources professionals, talent development teams, and organizational leaders. It focuses on leadership readiness, succession planning, and integrating leadership development into broader business processes.

The publication also outlines considerations for identifying leadership potential, designing tailored development frameworks, and aligning leadership initiatives with organizational strategy. The goal is to provide a reference for organizations assessing how leadership development contributes to overall performance and continuity.

The book is now available through major online retailers, including Amazon.

Intrinsic Leader, LLC, the firm founded by Brand, provides leadership development consulting to organizations seeking structured approaches to leadership development and organizational effectiveness.

For more information about Intrinsic Leader's services and to schedule a free consultation, visit .







About Duncan Brand

Duncan Brand is the founder of Intrinsic Leader, LLC, a leadership development consulting firm. He holds an MBA, an MA in Organizational Leadership, and a BSc in Management Information Systems. His work focuses on leadership development, succession planning, and organizational alignment across multiple industries.

About Intrinsic Leader, LLC

Intrinsic Leader, LLC is a consulting firm specializing in leadership development, succession planning, and competency modeling. The company partners with organizations across sectors to build leadership capabilities through structured programs.