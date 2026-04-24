MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post 5 Keys to Boosting Productivity through Employee Well-being: Insights from Kimberly-Clark appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

In a world where digital tasks are just a click away, the pace of work has accelerated significantly. While technology brings efficiency, it also brings a silent crisis: the World Health Organizatio (WHO) estimates that mental health issues cost the global economy $1 billion in lost productivity annually.

In Costa Rica alone, emergency consultations for mental health disorder rose from roughly 97,000 in 2020 to nearly 142,000 in 2025. To address this, Kimberly-Clark and experts from Grupo Wellness Latina have identified five essential pillars for a healthy, prosperous workplace.

Many companies hesitate to allocate funds to mental health because they view it as a sunk cost. However, the data tells a different story. According to expert María Migali, the return on investment (ROI) is substantial: for every $1 invested in mental health, businesses see a return of $4 to $5.

A healthy work environment starts at the top. Leaders don't need to be therapists, but they must be“resource providers.”

The Goal: Leaders should be trained to identify needs and direct employees toward company resources without becoming overwhelmed themselves.

The Impact: Leadership commitment is the primary driver of team engagement in wellness programs.

Emotional health does not exist in a vacuum. Kimberly-Clark advocates for an integral approach that covers up to eight areas, including:

Financial Health: Debt management and personal finance advice.

Legal Support: Assisting with legal stressors that distract from work.

Psychological Support: Traditional mental health resources.

Addressing these“outside” factors directly prevents productivity drops within the company.

What isn't measured cannot be improved. Effective management requires evaluating both preventive and reactive strategies. Using data and hard numbers makes it easier to demonstrate the success of wellness campaigns to stakeholders and refine future actions.

A positive corporate climate relies on human bonds. Modern leadership should focus on:

Active Listening: Creating spaces where employees feel heard.

Recognition: Celebrating successes and supporting personal goals (physical, social, and emotional).

Why It Matters: The Bottom Line

According to data from Grupo Wellness Latina, addressing emotional health leads to transformative business results:

3x Increase in productivity.

60% Reduction in absenteeism.

80% Increase in organizational satisfaction.

70% Improvement in team management.

“It is crucial to believe, train, empower, and ask the right questions to understand the corporate environment and prioritize the well-being of collaborators.” - Rodrigo Hernández, Kimberly-Clark Latin America North.

The post 5 Keys to Boosting Productivity through Employee Well-being: Insights from Kimberly-Clark appeared first on The Costa Rica News.