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"bathroom remodel in Sun Lakes Arizona"Phoenix Home Remodeling explains how Sun Lakes homeowners are approaching bathroom remodeling with long-term comfort, accessibility, and design continuity in mind.

April 23, 2026 - In Sun Lakes, many homeowners are remodeling bathrooms with a different goal than simple cosmetic improvement. While updated finishes and better storage still matter, the larger priority is often creating a space that supports comfort, safety, and ease of use over time. For homeowners planning to remain in their homes for years to come, bathroom remodeling is increasingly tied to aging-in-place decisions that improve function without making the room feel institutional.

This is especially relevant in Sun Lakes, where many homes were built with large soaking tubs, step-in shower configurations, narrow access points, and layouts that no longer align with how homeowners use the space today. What worked decades ago may now create friction in the daily routine. Limited maneuverability, hard-to-reach storage, poor lighting, and slippery surfaces are common reasons homeowners begin exploring a remodel.

Bathroom remodeling in Sun Lakes often involves a planning process that goes beyond aesthetics. Layout efficiency, entry access, shower design, storage placement, lighting, and floor safety all play a role in whether the finished space supports long-term livability. Because bathrooms combine plumbing, tile, electrical, cabinetry, and moisture management in one compact area, careful planning is essential before construction begins.

Phoenix Home Remodeling, a Phoenix-based design-build remodeling company, recently shared several planning considerations that frequently matter most to Sun Lakes homeowners pursuing bathroom renovations with aging-in-place goals in mind.

Accessibility Planning Starts With Daily Routine, Not Medical Appearance

One of the biggest misconceptions in aging-in-place remodeling is that a bathroom must look clinical in order to be functional. In practice, many of the most effective upgrades can be integrated into a design that still feels residential, cohesive, and visually refined.

For Sun Lakes homeowners, this usually begins with a review of how the bathroom is used each day. Questions such as how high a vanity should be, whether a curb-free shower entry is appropriate, how much clearance is needed around fixtures, and where storage should be placed are more useful than starting with product selections alone.

Examples of aging-in-place considerations that can be incorporated without sacrificing style include:



Curbless or low-threshold shower entries

Wider walkways and improved clearances

Handheld shower fixtures with thoughtful placement

Built-in shower seating

Slip-resistant flooring selections

Improved lighting at the vanity and shower Storage designed to reduce bending or reaching

When these features are integrated during the design phase, they tend to feel intentional rather than added on later.

Tub-to-Shower Conversions Are Common in Sun Lakes Homes

Many Sun Lakes bathrooms still include large bathtubs that take up substantial square footage but see little or no regular use. As homeowners evaluate how to improve function, one of the most common changes is converting an underused tub area into a larger walk-in shower.

This shift often improves both safety and usability, but it requires more planning than homeowners initially expect. A successful tub-to-shower conversion depends on early evaluation of:



Plumbing location and drain positioning

Framing adjustments for expanded shower dimensions

Waterproofing system design

Glass enclosure placement

Bench, niche, and valve layout Floor slope and entry transitions

When these decisions are made before demolition, the project is less likely to face reactive field changes. This is especially important in bathroom remodeling projects where even small layout changes can affect multiple trades.

Homeowners researching bathroom remodeling in Sun Lakes can explore location-specific service information at:

Slip Resistance and Flooring Transitions Matter More Than Many Expect

Flooring is often discussed in terms of color, pattern, and maintenance. For aging-in-place design, however, traction and transitions become equally important.

Bathrooms naturally involve water exposure, which increases slip risk. In many older homes, homeowners may also be dealing with glossy tile surfaces or uneven thresholds between the bathroom and adjoining spaces. These details can become more noticeable over time.

Planning considerations often include:



Selecting flooring with appropriate slip resistance

Reducing abrupt transitions between rooms

Coordinating shower floor tile for both traction and cleanability Evaluating how grout joints and tile size affect footing

These choices are best made early, since flooring decisions affect waterproofing details, shower entry design, and the visual continuity of the room.

Vanity Design and Storage Placement Can Reduce Daily Strain

Storage is often overlooked during the early stages of bathroom planning, yet it has a direct impact on ease of use. In many Sun Lakes bathrooms, original vanities include deep cabinet bases with limited drawer function, making it harder to access frequently used items without bending or kneeling.

A remodel offers an opportunity to rethink how storage supports the homeowner's routine. That may include:



Drawers instead of lower shelves

Accessible outlet placement for grooming tools

Counter heights tailored to the homeowner

Improved mirror lighting for visibility Linen storage positioned within easier reach

These decisions are not only about convenience. Over time, reducing repeated strain in the bathroom can make the space more supportive and practical.

Lighting and Visibility Are Essential to Long-Term Bathroom Function

Lighting plays a major role in how usable a bathroom feels, yet many older bathrooms in Sun Lakes rely on a single overhead fixture combined with limited vanity illumination. This can create shadows at the mirror, poor nighttime visibility, and a less comfortable daily experience.

A more complete lighting plan may include:



Layered vanity lighting

Even facial illumination at mirrors

Shower lighting where appropriate

Brighter ambient light without harsh glare Switch placement that supports easier access

Better lighting improves not just appearance, but functionality. For homeowners planning with long-term livability in mind, visibility is one of the most important parts of the remodel.

Planning for Future Needs Does Not Mean Overbuilding the Present

A well-designed aging-in-place bathroom does not have to be built around worst-case assumptions. Instead, it can be planned to support current needs while making future adaptation easier if it ever becomes necessary.

This often means making thoughtful design choices now, such as reinforcing walls where grab bars could later be installed, selecting shower layouts with easier access, or designing more open circulation paths. These decisions may not be visually obvious once the remodel is complete, but they create flexibility without forcing the homeowner into a design that feels overly specialized today.

For many Sun Lakes homeowners, that balance is the goal. They want a bathroom that looks updated, functions better now, and reduces the likelihood that another major renovation will be needed later.

Why Detailed Pre-Construction Planning Matters

Bathrooms are one of the most complex spaces in the home to remodel because so many systems converge in a limited footprint. Even projects that seem straightforward from the outside can involve detailed coordination between plumbing, electrical, cabinetry, tile, lighting, waterproofing, and finish dimensions.

Without thorough pre-construction planning, homeowners are more likely to encounter:



Mid-project design changes

Timeline delays tied to material decisions

Layout revisions after demolition

Conflicts between cabinetry and fixture placement Change orders caused by unresolved scope questions

A planning-first process helps define these details before construction starts. That gives homeowners a clearer picture of what is being built and how the room will function once completed.

Common Bathroom Remodeling Cost Ranges for Sun Lakes Homeowners

Final pricing depends on room size, layout changes, material selections, and the level of customization involved. In general, homeowners planning bathroom remodeling projects in Sun Lakes often fall within the following ranges:

Primary Bathroom Remodel:



Standard range: $40,000 to $60,000

Larger or premium material range: $50,000 to $75,000 Typical timeline: 4 to 7 weeks depending on scope

Guest Bathroom Remodel:



Full remodel: $18,000 to $25,000

Bathtub to shower conversion: $15,000 to $17,000 Typical timeline: 2 to 4 weeks

These figures reflect full remodel projects rather than surface-only updates. Exact pricing is determined after design development, material selection, and scope confirmation are complete.

Long-Term Comfort and Design Quality Can Work Together

The most effective aging-in-place bathrooms are not defined by one product or one accessibility feature. They work well because the layout, lighting, flooring, storage, and shower design were considered together from the start.

In Sun Lakes, where many homeowners are remodeling with long-term living in mind, that integrated planning approach can make the difference between a room that simply looks newer and one that genuinely supports daily life more effectively.

When homeowners address function early and align it with clear design decisions, bathroom remodeling becomes an opportunity to improve comfort, confidence, and ease of use without giving up the visual quality they want in their home.

About Phoenix Home Remodeling:

Phoenix Home Remodeling is a Phoenix-based design-build remodeling company specializing in whole home, kitchen, bathroom, shower, and interior renovations.

The company uses a planning-first process that completes feasibility, material selections, and 3D design before construction begins. Fixed construction pricing is provided only after full planning and design are finalized to reduce surprises and change orders.

Phoenix Home Remodeling serves homeowners throughout Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Ahwatukee, Mesa, Queen Creek, Tempe, Sun Lakes, and Laveen.

Third-Party Validation and Recognition for Phoenix Home Remodeling



#1 Bathroom Remodeling Co. AZ (Contractor List HQ)

Recognized as Best Bathroom Remodeler in Phoenix by Phoenix Review

Rated Best Phoenix Bathroom Remodeler by Trust Analytica

Recognized as Best General Contractor Phoenix by Phoenix Review

Houzz Best of Service 2020-2026

BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating

4.9 rating with 200+ public reviews

Recognized as Next Neighborhood Favorite 2022-2025 Member of National Association of Remodeling Industry (NARI)



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