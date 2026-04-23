Furniture In Store Reveals New Genuine Leather Collection

Coventry, UK - Furniture InStore has revealed its Genuine Leather collection, expanding its offer for customers looking for premium seating that combines style, durability, and long-term comfort. The collection includes genuine leather sofas, armchairs, 2-seater and 3-seater options, along with selected recliner models designed for everyday living.

Positioned as a premium yet practical choice for UK households, the Genuine Leather range focuses on classic appeal and long-lasting performance. Furniture InStore describes the collection as offering a rich, supple feel, a luxurious finish, and designs that age gracefully over time. The brand also highlights that its genuine leather sofas are made from premium-grade, ethically sourced leather, giving customers more confidence in both quality and craftsmanship.

The collection covers a wide variety of living room needs. Shoppers can browse compact 2-seater models, larger 3-seater sofas, armchairs, and electric recliner styles across multiple ranges. Current live examples on the site include collections such as Dalmore, Annecy, Renato, Vantage, and Cidliano, reflecting a mix of classic silhouettes and more feature-led reclining designs.

Furniture InStore is also positioning the range around convenience as well as luxury. The site currently promotes fast UK delivery on many genuine leather products, with several items marked for delivery within 7 days, while its dedicated genuine leather sofa ranges page highlights express delivery across the UK. That makes the collection especially appealing for customers who want to upgrade their homes without long waiting times.

Beyond aesthetics, the brand is clearly leaning into the practical benefits of genuine leather. Across its leather-related buying content, Furniture InStore emphasizes durability, breathability, comfort, and the way real leather develops character over time. The site also positions genuine leather as a strong option for frequently used seating, especially in homes where comfort, longevity, and ease of maintenance matter.

Customers who want to experience the collection in person can visit Furniture InStore's Coventry showroom, where the company invites shoppers to sit, feel textures, compare colours, and get expert guidance before buying. The showroom is located at 440–450 Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry, CV6 5DG, and the company lists opening hours from Monday to Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

With the launch of its Genuine Leather collection, Furniture InStore is strengthening its position in the UK furniture market by offering customers a blend of premium materials, practical comfort, and showroom-backed confidence. For homeowners looking to invest in statement seating that feels refined but still works for everyday life, the new collection is designed to deliver both style and substance.

About Furniture InStore

Furniture InStore is a UK furniture retailer offering sofas, recliners, sofa sets, leather seating, and living room furniture through its online store and Coventry showroom. The company's product range includes genuine leather and fabric designs, with options built around comfort, style, and practical living.