Teatime With Miss Liz Announces Power-Packed May Lineup

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A Month of Truth, Experience & Awareness: 20 Visionary Guests Spanning Books, Business, Music, Wellness & Beyond.

CORNWALL, ONTARIO, CANADA - Teatime with Miss Liz, the globally beloved live podcast hosted by international speaker, author, and humanitarian advocate Miss Liz (Elizabeth Jean Olivia Gagnon), is thrilled to unveil its extraordinary May 2025 programming schedule. Spanning authors, entrepreneurs, musicians, coaches, and change makers from across the globe, this month's lineup is a masterclass in authentic storytelling and transformative dialogue.

Broadcasting live via StreamYard and available on Spotify, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms, Teatime with Miss Liz has cultivated a thriving international community anchored in its signature T-E-A philosophy: Truth, Experiences, and Awareness. Each episode is a curated space where guests pull back the curtain on their journeys, sharing wisdom that educates, inspires, and ignites.

MAY 2025 EPISODE SCHEDULE



May 4 | 11:00 AM EST | Dr. Abraham George "Mountains to Cross" - Finding Purpose in Service

May 4 | 3:00 PM EST | Rosslyn Castro - "Inspired Journal" Magazine

May 5 | 3:00 PM EST | Chris Galang - "Kampeon Water" Drinks

May 5 | 7:00 PM EST | Evan Kidwell - "Timeaous Spark and the Luck Curse"

May 7 | 3:00 PM EST | Tracy Doyle - "Life Storms: Finding Your Clear Sky" - Overcoming Negative Thinking

May 7 | 7:00 PM EST | Jordan Maye - Trans Rocker Single: "Puppeteer"

May 11 | 3:00 PM EST | Erin Braddock - "Mahj Pit"

May 11 | 7:00 PM EST | Bob Schober - "9 Figure Roofer"

May 12 | 3:00 PM EST | TBD - Surprise Guest - Stay Tuned!

May 12 | 3 PM EST | Rob Scheer - Founder & CEO, Comfort Cases I Foster Care Advocate | CNN Hero | Author | National Speaker | Father

May 12 | 7:00 PM EST | Returning Guest: JM Shaw - "Callum Walker Series: The Ascension & The Convergence"

May 14 | 3:00 PM EST | Carolyn Harley - Canadian Singer-Songwriter - "My Alberta Home"

May 14 | 7:00 PM EST | Returning Guest: Newton Vanriel - "Soul Sister Movement"

May 19 | 3:00 PM EST | Mr. Jay - Betrayal Trauma Practitioner & Interpersonal Relationship Coach

May 19 | 7:00 PM EST | Nathan Baws - "World of Business" Coach

May 21 | 3:00 PM EST | Fredrik Haren - "The World of Creativity and Innovation"

May 21 | 7:00 PM EST | Jocie McKade - Readers Entertainment News | "Let Sleeping Dogs Lie"

May 26 | 3:00 PM EST | Mark Halpern, CEO - WealthInsurance - "The New Philanthropy"

May 26 | 7:00 PM EST | Louis Swart (Sydney, AU) - "Accelerate Business Growth: Iron Bris"

May 28 | 3:00 PM EST | Lindsey Dinneen - "Project Medtech" May 28 | 7:00 PM EST | Liam Fitzgerald - "Black Knights: Inside the Deep State" - Police Corruption



About Teatime With Miss Liz

Hosted by Miss Liz, an international speaker, author, and advocate for humanity, Teatime with Miss Liz is more than a podcast, it is a global movement. Each episode invites guests to share their T-E-A: Truth, Experiences, and Awareness, creating meaningful dialogue that resonates across cultures, industries, and lived experiences.

Broadcast live via StreamYard and available on major podcast platforms including Spotify and YouTube, the show continues to build a growing global community rooted in authenticity and connection.

Audiences worldwide are invited to tune in live, engage in real-time conversations, and catch replays across all major podcast platforms.

Watch. Listen. Share . Be part of the conversation.