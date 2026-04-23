The Boxery Expands Cardboard Shipping Boxes Selection To Support Faster Fulfillment

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The Boxery highlights more than 1,000 in-stock cardboard shipping boxes sizes available for immediate shipment to help businesses reduce delays and packaging waste.

LYNDHURST, N.J. - The Boxery said it is expanding its selection of cardboard shipping boxes and highlighting more than 1,000 sizes available for immediate shipment to help e-commerce sellers, small businesses, and commercial shippers reduce fulfillment delays, improve size matching, and avoid custom packaging when standard options are available.

For businesses that depend on reliable order flow, the breadth of in-stock cardboard boxes can directly help maintain shipping schedules. The Boxery said its inventory depth is designed to give customers access to a wide range of corrugated box dimensions, including small cubes, tall cartons, flat boxes, and long formats that better align with product dimensions and shipment needs. By reducing oversize packaging and the time spent waiting on special orders, the company said customers can better manage shipping costs and operational timelines.

Inventory depth supports day-to-day fulfillment

The Boxery's selection spans standard-strength cartons, heavy-duty options, mailers, and related shipping supplies, with more than 1,000 cardboard shipping box sizes positioned for immediate shipment from multiple U.S. warehouses. The company said the inventory strategy is intended to help businesses respond to changing demand without pausing outbound orders or relying on custom runs for common packaging needs.

In logistics and fulfillment operations, packaging availability can affect everything from labor planning to customer satisfaction. A box that is too large can increase dimensional weight charges, while a box that is too small can create repacking work or require a different carton entirely. The Boxery said its broader in-stock range helps businesses select packaging that better fits the item being shipped, supporting more efficient use of materials and storage space.

“Businesses are looking for packaging that is available when they need it and sized for the products they actually ship,” said Owner at The Boxery.“Expanding access to a wide range of cardboard shipping boxes helps reduce delays and gives customers more control over fulfillment.”Broader selection reduces reliance on custom packaging

Custom packaging can serve a purpose for branded programs and specialized products, but it often adds lead time and planning requirements. The Boxery said the scale of its cardboard shipping boxes inventory gives businesses another option: choosing from standard sizes already in stock rather than waiting for custom production. That approach can be particularly relevant for online sellers and growing operations that need consistency across daily shipments.

The company said its warehouse model is built around quick replenishment and practical selection, with packaging options intended for a range of shipping profiles. Alongside corrugated boxes, the assortment includes mailers, tape, bubble wrap, void fill, labels, and other packaging materials commonly used in fulfillment centers and small business shipping rooms.



More than 1,000 cardboard shipping box sizes available

Immediate shipment from strategically located U.S. warehouses

Options for standard, heavy-duty, and specialty packaging needs Reduced reliance on custom packaging for common shipment sizes

Designed for businesses managing growth and variability

The Boxery said the milestone comes as many businesses continue to focus on fulfillment efficiency and supply reliability. For sellers managing seasonal demand, recurring orders, or multiple product sizes, having a broad in-stock packaging selection can reduce the chance of stockouts and keep shipping teams moving.

The company also said the expansion underscores a broader operational goal: helping customers choose packaging that supports protection, cost control, and faster shipment processing without adding unnecessary complexity.

Businesses seeking more information about The Boxery's selection of cardboard shipping boxes can contact the company directly to review available sizes and shipping options.

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