CoreAge Rx, a telehealth provider focused on physician-guided wellness and metabolic support, has announced the launch of its NAD+ Nasal Spray, a fast-acting formulation designed to support cellular energy, cognitive clarity, and overall healthy aging..

The introduction of NAD+ Nasal represents CoreAge Rx's continued expansion into advanced wellness protocols that focus on cellular function and metabolic optimization. Designed as a brain and body energy protocol, the nasal spray offers a delivery method that enables rapid absorption while bypassing the digestive system.

A Targeted Approach to Cellular Energy and Cognitive Support

NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is a coenzyme naturally present in every cell of the body and plays a critical role in mitochondrial function, DNA repair, and metabolic processes. As individuals age, NAD+ levels naturally decline, which has been associated with fatigue, reduced cognitive performance, and broader cellular dysfunction.

CoreAge Rx's NAD+ Nasal Spray is formulated to address this decline by delivering NAD+ through an intranasal route, allowing for rapid uptake and targeted delivery. This approach is designed to support both systemic and neurological functions, aligning with the growing demand for non-invasive, efficient wellness solutions.

Key Benefits of NAD+ Nasal Spray

The NAD+ Nasal Spray is designed to support a range of physiological functions, including:



Increased energy, stamina, and recovery

Enhanced cognitive clarity and mental focus

Support for healthy aging and DNA repair processes

Improved mitochondrial and metabolic function

Rapid delivery to the brain via intranasal administration A formulation intended for long-term use with minimal side effects

By focusing on both brain and body performance, the product aims to provide a comprehensive approach to energy and longevity support.

Understanding the Science Behind NAD+

NAD+ plays a central role in cellular energy production and repair mechanisms. Within the mitochondria, NAD+ contributes to the electron transport chain, which is essential for ATP production; the primary source of energy for cellular activity. This process supports stamina, resilience, and metabolic efficiency.

In addition to energy production, NAD+ is involved in activating sirtuins (SIRT1 and SIRT3) and PARPs; enzymes that are essential for DNA repair, inflammation regulation, and cellular maintenance. These mechanisms contribute to the body's ability to respond to oxidative stress and maintain overall cellular integrity.

The coenzyme also supports broader physiological processes, including neuroprotection, insulin sensitivity, and immune modulation, making it a key component in longevity-focused protocols.

Expanding Access Through a Digital-First Care Model

CoreAge Rx delivers its treatments through a structured telehealth model, allowing patients to complete consultations, receive physician evaluations, and access prescribed therapies entirely online. This approach simplifies access to care while maintaining a consistent, physician-guided pathway.

The company's model emphasizes accessibility, transparent pricing, and streamlined onboarding, enabling individuals to begin their wellness protocols without extended delays or complex processes.

Customer Experience Reflects Ease and Accessibility

Customer feedback highlights the platform's focus on simplicity and responsiveness. According to verified reviews on Trustpilot, many users have noted the flexibility and ease of the CoreAge Rx experience.

One reviewer, Estelle Wilkinson, shared that the platform offers“no automatic billing” and allows users to control their monthly charges, adding that delivery is completed within days of approval and pricing remains competitive without long-term commitments.

Another customer, Stephanie York, described the onboarding process as straightforward and emphasized the company's customer service, noting that she experienced measurable progress within the first few months of starting her program.

Doug Behrendt also highlighted the company's responsiveness, stating that the team is attentive, polite, and focused on making the overall experience seamless.

Industry Recognition Strengthens Credibility

CoreAge Rx's growing reputation is further supported by multiple independent recognitions across the telehealth and metabolic care landscape.

A recent analysis by Fitost highlighted the company's structured telemedicine model and physician-supervised care pathway, noting its consistent rankings within the GLP-1 treatment category. The report emphasized the importance of transparency, clinical oversight, and pricing consistency as key differentiators in the space.

IKAN Health also recognized CoreAge Rx as a leading option for patients without insurance, citing its no-waitlist policy and streamlined digital care model. The ability to complete consultations and begin treatment without delays was identified as a significant advantage in a rapidly growing market.

Similarly, P YOUR Nutrition selected CoreAge Rx as a top provider for semaglutide access in 2026, pointing to its flat pricing structure and board-certified oversight as critical factors in its evaluation.

Eventual Health Care further reinforced this position by awarding CoreAge Rx top marks for pricing transparency and physician-supervised care, ultimately naming it a leading provider in its category.

A Continued Focus on Innovation in Wellness

With the launch of NAD+ Nasal Spray, CoreAge Rx continues to expand its portfolio of wellness solutions aimed at supporting long-term health and performance. By combining scientific principles with accessible delivery methods, the company is positioning itself within a growing category focused on cellular health and preventative care.

As interest in longevity, cognitive optimization, and metabolic health continues to rise, CoreAge Rx's latest offering reflects a broader shift toward targeted, patient-centered wellness solutions delivered through modern telehealth platforms.