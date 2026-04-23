Telangana RTC Driver, Who Set Himself Ablaze, Succumbs To Injuries

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 24 (IANS) A driver of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), who attempted self-immolation during a protest by the striking employees to press for their demands, succumbed at a hospital here early Friday morning.

Kola Shankar Goud (55), who had sustained 80 per cent burns on Thursday, breathed his last at Apollo DRDO Hospital.

The driver set himself ablaze during the protest at Narasampet bus depot in Warangal district.

He was admitted to MGM Hospital in Warangal and later shifted to Hyderabad.

In Nalgonda, another RTC worker tried to immolate himself. Alert police personnel and other employees stopped him from taking the extreme step.

The indefinite strike by RTC employees entered its third day on Friday. They are demanding that the government resolve their 32 demands.

The main demands include merger of TGSRTC with the government and payment revision.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the death by suicide of RTC driver Shankar Goud.

He assured that the government would stand by Shankar Goud's family and extend all possible support.

The Chief Minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength and courage to the bereaved family members.

He expressed deep sorrow, stating that a decision taken in a moment of distress had plunged the family into grief.

He reiterated that the government is holding discussions with RTC employees and is sincerely working to resolve their issues.

The State Cabinet, which met on Thursday evening, appealed to the RTC employees to end the strike

The State Cabinet appealed to employees to call off the strike and maintain restraint. It assured that the government is sincere about resolving issues through dialogue. An official committee has already been formed, and unions have been invited for talks under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to RTC workers not to take any hasty decisions. He stated that taking extreme steps will not solve the problem and assured that the government is sincerely focusing on resolving the issues of the workers, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister directed that ministers, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, should invite RTC union leaders for talks on Friday.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the government is positive and committed to addressing the concerns of the workers.