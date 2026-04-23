Refik Anadol's Dataland Museum Sets An Opening Date

MENAFN - USA Art News) Dataland to Open in Los Angeles as the World's First A.I. Art Museum

Los Angeles is about to gain a museum built around a question that has become impossible to ignore: what happens when artificial intelligence becomes not just a tool for artists, but the organizing principle of an institution? Dataland, founded by Turkish artist Refik Anadol (b. 1985) and Efsun Erkiliç, is scheduled to open on June 20 inside Grand L.A., the Frank Gehry-designed complex downtown.

The project arrives after more than two years of planning and opens with“Machine Dreams: Rainforest,” a five-gallery exhibition that turns ecological data - birdsongs, plant life, weather patterns, and other environmental signals - into what Anadol calls digital sculptures. The work is rooted in a trip the pair took to the Amazon years ago, where Anadol began thinking of the rainforest as a vast, interconnected intelligence rather than a static landscape.

At the center of the debut is Anadol's Large Nature Model, an open-source system trained on data from the Smithsonian, London's Natural History Museum, and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The museum says the model runs on an 87 percent carbon-free service in Oregon, and that a visitor's stay uses roughly as much energy as charging a smartphone - a pointed response to the sustainability concerns that often shadow A.I. projects.

Designed by Gensler, Dataland dedicates a little under a third of its 35,000 square feet to the hardware needed to operate the museum. That infrastructure is not hidden away; it is part of the institution's identity, underscoring the extent to which the building itself is meant to function as a machine for image-making.

Dataland also deepens Anadol's long relationship with Los Angeles. He moved to the city in 2012 to study design media arts at the University of California Los Angeles, where he has taught for more than a decade. In 2014, he and Erkiliç founded Refik Anadol Studio, helping define a new lane for digital and data-driven art.

“After a journey of many years, we are so excited to finally share Dataland with the public,” Anadol said in a statement.“L.A. is the center of creativity. It is a city that defines the future of art, music, cinema, architecture, and more, and we can't wait to open Dataland's flagship location in our adopted home.”

As museums continue to wrestle with the promises and risks of machine intelligence, Dataland is positioning itself as both experiment and statement: a place where ecological data, computational systems, and exhibition design are meant to operate as one.