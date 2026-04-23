OAS Secretary General Albert R. Ramdin Co-Chairs High-Level Strategic Dialogue With The European Union

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Albert R. Ramdin, concluded a series of high-level meetings in Brussels April 23 with senior officials of the European Union (EU), reaffirming the longstanding partnership between the two organisations, promoting an expansion of areas of cooperation and advancing a shared strategic agenda on democracy, human rights, security, and development.

“The OAS and the European Union share a longstanding partnership grounded in common values, democratic principles, and a shared commitment to effective multilateralism. This visit reflects our continued determination to strengthen that partnership to deliver more effective responses to regional and global challenges, generate concrete benefits for our member states, and strengthen the fiscal sustainability of the Organization of American States,” said secretary-general Albert R. Ramdin.

The visit underscores the importance of sustained engagement with key strategic and international partners. Through these meetings, the Organization of American States aims to deepen mutual understanding, strengthen trust, and advance shared priorities, while also identifying concrete opportunities for enhanced cooperation, technical expertise, and resource mobilisation to tackle interconnected national, regional, and global challenges.

Secretary-General Ramdin met with the High Representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy and vice-president of the European Commission (HRVP), Kaja Kallas, to discuss the strategic importance of regional cooperation and multilateralism in addressing emerging global risks and reinforcing democratic resilience. Both sides emphasised that sustained support for a rules-based international order is essential to safeguarding peace and stability across regions.

HRVP Kallas reaffirmed the European Union's strong commitment to deepening cooperation with the OAS. Both parties underscored that a strengthened partnership should continue to deliver tangible benefits for their respective member states, while also fostering closer coordination with other regional and multilateral organisations.

Secretary General Ramdin highlighted his focus on unity, peace, and prosperity, emphasising that sustainable development is a central pillar of long-term stability and the delivery of social and economic goods demanded by citizens. He noted that strengthening democratic governance, protecting human rights, and advancing citizen security must be complemented by inclusive and sustained economic growth, with particular attention to income generation, jobs, education, healthcare, trade, and investment. He also underlined the importance of engaging the private sector and other relevant actors in society as key partners in driving innovation and opportunity across the region.

Secretary-General Ramdin further met with EEAS Secretary-General Belén Martínez Carbonell and managing director for the Americas Delphine Pronk.

He also held discussions with Peter Wagner, head of the foreign policy instruments service, which supports EU cooperation with the OAS in key areas including democracy, human rights, security, and stabilisation efforts, particularly in Haiti. The discussions explored opportunities to further enhance programmatic cooperation and align strategic priorities, which will be furthered at technical levels by the relevant officials of both organisations.

Discussions also addressed preparations for the upcoming OAS General Assembly in Panama, including anticipated EU participation as part of continued high-level political engagement between the two organisations. The last high-level dialogue between the OAS and the European Union took place in 2023.

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