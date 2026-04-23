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No Power, All Influence: How One Nation Gets What It Wants


2026-04-23 10:03:52
Author: Ashlynne McGhee
(MENAFN- The Conversation) One Nation has never held government, nor has it ever been in opposition. Yet it's managed to influence public policy in Australia for three decades.

From borders to immigration, Indigenous affairs to multiculturalism, it's moved the needle on each of these issues. How does a fringe party come to wield so much influence?

In episode 4 of our podcast, The Making of One Nation, public policy expert Josh Sunman says it's because they're able to shift the national conversation.

He says immigration is one of the best examples of One Nation's influence.

Political scientist Tim Bale from Queen Mary University of London says it's a phenomenon replicated with far-right parties globally.

Listen to Sunman and Bale talk about the mechanics of far-right parties influencing policy at The Making of One Nation podcast, available at Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode was written by Ashlynne McGhee and produced and edited by Isabella Podwinski. Sound design by Michelle Macklem.


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