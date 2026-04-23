Runte At CHINASHOP 2026 (Hangzhou) Highlights And Industry Trends

MENAFN - GetNews) Back from Booth 7A65

The 2026 CHINASHOP in Hangzhou has just wrapped up, and it was a busy three days for the Runte team. From April 15th to 17th, we had the chance to step out of the factory and meet face-to-face with retail professionals at Booth 7A65. There is no better way to understand the market than hearing directly from the people using our equipment.







Practical Solutions for Your Store

At the show, we spent a lot of time discussing specific projects for display freezer setups and industrial cold room storage. For us, it's not just about selling a machine; it's about making sure our cooling performance holds up in a real-world supermarket environment. Your feedback on durability and energy saving is exactly what we take back to our production line.







Next Steps

We are now back at the factory and working through all the inquiries and quotes from the show. If you didn't have time to stop by in Hangzhou or need more technical details, just send us a message. Our sales team is ready to follow up and help with your next project.





