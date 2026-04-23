Q235 Vs A36 In Steel Grating: Full Difference
|Item
|Q235
|A36
|Practical Impact
|Yield Strength
|≥235 MPa
|≥250 MPa
|A36 is 15 MPa higher, better load-bearing safety
|Tensile Strength
|375–500 MPa
|400–550 MPa
|A36 has stronger overall structural stability
|Elongation
|≥26%
|≥20%
|Q235 better ductility, easier bending & processing
|Low-temperature Toughness
|Normal room temp use
|Better low-temperature resistance
|A36 suitable for cold North American regions
3. Chemical Composition & Corrosion Resistance
Manganese Content
A36 has higher Mn, better welding performance for heavy-duty steel grating.
Copper Element
A36 contains Cu ≥ 0.20%, natural atmospheric corrosion resistance better than Q235.
Q235 relies entirely on hot-dip galvanizing for anti-rust.
For outdoor, chemical plant, coastal projects: A36 performs longer service life.
4. Procurement Cost & Supply Stability
Q235
Mass spot stock in China, easy purchasing, short lead time.
Cost 10%–15% lower than A36, high cost-performance.
A36
Need customized rolling & special raw material ordering.
Higher material cost and longer production cycle.
Must be used if clients require ASTM & North American project approval.
5. Welding & Galvanizing Performance
Welding: Both are excellent low-carbon steel, no welding difficulty for steel grating pressing & welding.
Hot-dip Galvanizing: Both adapt to GB/T 13912 & ASTM A123 galvanizing standards;Zinc coating thickness and anti-rust effect are consistent after processing.
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