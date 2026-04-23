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Q235 Vs A36 In Steel Grating: Full Difference


2026-04-23 10:02:07
(MENAFN- GetNews) 1. Basic Material Standard

Q235:Chinese national standard (GB/T 700), the most common carbon steel for domestic & general export Steel Grating.

A36:American standard (ASTM A36), mandatory material for USA & Canada projects, matching ANSI/NAAMM MBG 531-24 steel grating.

2. Mechanical Performance (Core Difference for Grating)

ItemQ235A36Practical Impact
Yield Strength ≥235 MPa ≥250 MPa A36 is 15 MPa higher, better load-bearing safety
Tensile Strength 375–500 MPa 400–550 MPa A36 has stronger overall structural stability
Elongation ≥26% ≥20% Q235 better ductility, easier bending & processing
Low-temperature Toughness Normal room temp use Better low-temperature resistance A36 suitable for cold North American regions

3. Chemical Composition & Corrosion Resistance

Manganese Content

A36 has higher Mn, better welding performance for heavy-duty steel grating.

Copper Element

A36 contains Cu ≥ 0.20%, natural atmospheric corrosion resistance better than Q235.

Q235 relies entirely on hot-dip galvanizing for anti-rust.

For outdoor, chemical plant, coastal projects: A36 performs longer service life.

4. Procurement Cost & Supply Stability

Q235

Mass spot stock in China, easy purchasing, short lead time.

Cost 10%–15% lower than A36, high cost-performance.

A36

Need customized rolling & special raw material ordering.

Higher material cost and longer production cycle.

Must be used if clients require ASTM & North American project approval.

5. Welding & Galvanizing Performance

Welding: Both are excellent low-carbon steel, no welding difficulty for steel grating pressing & welding.

Hot-dip Galvanizing: Both adapt to GB/T 13912 & ASTM A123 galvanizing standards;Zinc coating thickness and anti-rust effect are consistent after processing.

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