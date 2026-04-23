MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A 2026 informational overview of NervoVive's NervEase formula ingredients, Corydalis, Passion Flower, and Prickly Pear compound research context, label transparency, pricing structure, and nervous system support claims as presented by Neuro Vive

Aurora, CO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This release contains affiliate links. A commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer if a purchase is made through these links. This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. All product details are presented as stated by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

NervoVive is presented as a consumer dietary supplement brand that describes its formulation using what it refers to as the NervEase approach - a positioning framework the brand uses to describe a botanical blend designed to support nervous system function and overall wellness.

The brand presents its formulation as combining botanical ingredients positioned to support aspects of nervous system function and overall wellness, as outlined in its publicly available product information.

All product descriptions, ingredient references, and positioning statements in this overview reflect how the brand presents its own materials and are not intended as independent evaluation or analysis.







This overview is intended for readers seeking information about plant-based supplement formulations, ingredient transparency, and how brands present botanical compounds in relation to nervous system support. Readers who prefer to review product details directly can View the current NervoVive offer (official NervoVive page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you have a diagnosed medical condition, take prescription medications, are pregnant, or are nursing.

How the Brand Describes NervoVive and Its NervEase Positioning

NervoVive is a dietary supplement described as a meticulously crafted natural formula that combines carefully chosen, nerve-supporting botanical plants. The brand positions the product around three benefit pillars stated on its official label: healthy nervous system support, fast absorption, and blood sugar support.

The product is sold as a two-capsule daily supplement with 30 servings per container. The brand describes the formulation as non-GMO and free from stimulants, based on the ingredients disclosed on the product label.

One detail the brand's label makes clear is that, unlike many nerve support supplements that bundle all active ingredients under a single unnamed proprietary blend total, NervoVive discloses the individual weight of each botanical ingredient per serving. This level of label transparency is presented by the brand as a way for consumers to better understand ingredient composition.

Ingredient Transparency and Label Information

The NervoVive Supplement Facts panel discloses the following per two-capsule serving, as stated on the product label:

Passion Flower Herb Powder - 290 mg

Marshmallow Root Powder - 220 mg

Corydalis Lutea 4:1 - 200 mg

Prickly Pear 20:1 - 100 mg

California Poppy Seed - 90 mg

Other Ingredients, per label: Magnesium Stearate, Gelatin, Rice Flour.

The total active botanical content per serving is 900 mg across five individually disclosed ingredients. The brand refers to its formulation as including clinically researched ingredients, with cited references relating to individual compounds rather than the finished product - a distinction the brand's own website makes clear through its scientific references section, which links to published peer-reviewed studies on each botanical.

How the Brand Positions Each Ingredient for Nervous System Support

The brand's product page and scientific references section outline how each ingredient in the NervEase formulation is positioned. The following presents the company's cited research and ingredient disclosures, ingredient by ingredient, as stated within its publicly available product information.

Passion Flower Herb Powder - 290 mg: The brand positions Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) within a context of nervous system calm and relaxation support. The scientific references cited on the company's website include a double-blind, placebo-controlled study published in Phytotherapy Research (Ngan & Conduit, 2011) noting passionflower's association with subjective sleep quality, and a controlled trial published in Anesthesia & Analgesia (Movafegh et al., 2008) reporting reduced self-reported anxiety scores in study participants. These studies examine passionflower as an isolated ingredient at specific dosages and delivery formats; they do not evaluate NervoVive as a finished supplement.

Marshmallow Root Powder - 220 mg: Marshmallow Root (Althaea officinalis) is positioned by the brand within a context of overall systemic wellness support. The company's cited research includes a study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology (Deters et al., 2010) examining aqueous extracts and polysaccharides from marshmallow root and their interaction with human epithelial cell physiology, alongside separate research examining gastroprotective properties in preclinical models (Zaghlool et al., 2015). These findings relate to mucosal and gastrointestinal applications at the ingredient level, as presented within the brand's referenced materials.

Corydalis Lutea 4:1 - 200 mg: The brand positions Corydalis as a key ingredient within its NervEase formulation, citing research relevant to pain-signaling pathways. The company's referenced studies include research published in Pharmaceuticals (Alhassen et al., 2021) examining Corydalis yanhusuo extract in relation to pain tolerance mechanisms, and a more recent study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology (Zhou et al., 2024) examining compounds within Corydalis yanhusuo that interact with spinal central sensitization pathways associated with neuropathic discomfort. The 4:1 extract concentration means the 200 mg listed on the label represents an extract equivalent to approximately 800 mg of raw material - a dosage context the brand's full-disclosure label makes visible. These studies examine isolated compounds and do not evaluate NervoVive's finished formula.

Prickly Pear 20:1 - 100 mg: Prickly Pear (Opuntia spp.) is positioned by the brand as the primary ingredient supporting its blood sugar support benefit claim. The company's cited research includes a systematic review published in Medicina (Gouws et al., 2019) examining prickly pear consumption and its relationship to blood glucose levels and insulin response, with multiple studies in that review showing favorable effects on postprandial glucose. The 20:1 concentration means the 100 mg listed on the label represents an extract equivalent to approximately 2,000 mg of raw prickly pear material. This ingredient-level research does not constitute a clinical claim about NervoVive as a finished product.

California Poppy Seed - 90 mg: The brand positions California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica) within a context of calming nervous system support. The company's cited research includes a study published in Biochemistry Research International (Fedurco et al., 2015) examining the modulatory effects of California poppy alkaloids on GABA-A receptors, alongside a randomized controlled trial (Hanus et al., 2004) testing a botanical combination that included California poppy in adults with mild-to-moderate anxiety, finding the combination superior to placebo on anxiety rating scales. These are ingredient-level findings cited within the brand's own published references; they do not evaluate NervoVive as a finished formula.

The above reflects ingredient-level research as cited and presented by the brand within its publicly available materials. NervoVive as a finished supplement has not been evaluated in a published clinical trial. These individual compound findings do not mean NervoVive replaces professional medical evaluation or prescribed care for any condition.

Understanding the Brand's Blood Sugar Support Positioning

One of three benefit pillars the brand states on its official label is blood sugar support - a positioning choice that connects, according to the brand's publicly available product information, to the inclusion of Prickly Pear. That ingredient carries published ingredient-level research on postprandial glucose response, as cited within the company's own references section.

Medical literature has explored potential relationships between blood glucose patterns and aspects of nerve health. The brand's ingredient selection reflects this connection, as presented within its official materials. NervoVive does not claim to treat diabetes or any blood glucose condition. Anyone managing blood sugar-related health concerns should discuss supplement use with a physician before purchasing, particularly given the presence of an ingredient with concentrated glucose-related research at the extract level.

How the Product Is Positioned for Nervous System Support

The brand's consumer-facing description presents NervoVive as targeting what it describes as a NerveCalm wellness approach - supporting a sense of comfort and calm within the nervous system through botanical ingredients associated with relaxation and nerve function pathways in published ingredient-level research. This is the brand's positioning language, not a standardized medical classification or recognized clinical protocol.

The brand's positioning reflects a formulation built around multiple botanical ingredients, each associated with distinct areas of ingredient-level research. Whether that combination is appropriate for any individual's specific health situation is a determination best made in consultation with a qualified healthcare provider.

NervoVive Pricing, as Presented by the Brand

According to pricing information published on the official website at the time of this overview, NervoVive is presented in three package options. The brand lists a 6-bottle package at $49 per bottle (180-day supply with free US shipping), a 3-bottle package at $59 per bottle (90-day supply), and a 1-bottle package at $69 per bottle (30-day supply). The brand lists multi-bottle package options with additional materials referenced in higher-tier packages. Per the company's published FAQ, orders are described as one-time purchases with no hidden autoship, automatic rebilling, or recurring charges - as stated on the official website. Pricing and availability are subject to change; confirm current terms by visiting View the current NervoVive offer (official NervoVive page).

The Brand's Refund and Guarantee Policy

The company's published refund policy states that NervoVive orders are covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee, measured from the date of delivery. Per the published terms, consumers who are unsatisfied within the first 60 days may contact customer support at... with "Refund Request" in the subject line. The policy requests that all bottles - including empty bottles - be returned to the company's Aurora, Colorado address with a note that includes the purchaser's name, email address, and order ID. The company states it does not cover return shipping costs. Refund processing timelines depend on the buyer's payment method and financial institution. The brand's published materials outline that consumers may review complete refund terms on the official website and retain purchase documentation when initiating a request.

Who the Brand Describes This Product as Being Right For

Based on the brand's published positioning and label information, NervoVive is described as a product that may align with adults who prefer plant-based supplement options for everyday nervous system wellness, who value a fully transparent label that discloses individual ingredient weights per serving, and who are seeking a stimulant-free botanical formula to discuss with their healthcare provider.

The brand's positioning suggests other options may be more appropriate for individuals with a formally diagnosed peripheral neuropathy condition requiring medical management, those seeking a product with a published clinical trial on its finished formula, or individuals currently taking prescription medications that interact with sedation-adjacent botanicals - for whom a physician consultation is the recommended first step.

Dietary supplements are regulated differently than pharmaceutical drugs. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims before products reach market. The disclaimer on NervoVive's own label states that these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Questions About NervoVive, Answered from the Brand's Published Information

What does "NervEase Formula" refer to?

Per the brand's consumer-facing positioning, "NervEase" describes the company's approach to formulating a botanical blend designed to support nervous system comfort and wellness. It is the brand's descriptive positioning language, presented within its marketing materials, rather than a registered trademark or clinically validated protocol.

Is NervoVive FDA approved?

NervoVive is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold, and the FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims before a product reaches market. Retail processing details are outlined within the official website materials.

Does NervoVive contain stimulants?

Based on the ingredients disclosed on the product label - Passion Flower Herb Powder, Marshmallow Root Powder, Corydalis Lutea 4:1, Prickly Pear 20:1, and California Poppy Seed - no stimulant compounds are listed. Other ingredients per label are Magnesium Stearate, Gelatin, and Rice Flour. The brand advises consulting a physician prior to use for individuals taking medications or managing a medical condition.

What does "clinically researched ingredients" mean as stated by the brand?

Per the brand's published materials, this phrase indicates that the individual botanical ingredients in the formula are supported by published peer-reviewed research citations, linked within the brand's own scientific references section. These citations relate to individual compounds studied under specific research conditions and do not constitute a clinical trial on NervoVive's finished proprietary formula. Both distinctions are relevant when reviewing any dietary supplement.

Can NervoVive be taken alongside prescription medications?

The product label states: "Consult with a physician prior to use especially if you are taking a medication or have a medical condition." Passion Flower and California Poppy Seed appear in botanical literature in relation to calming and sedation-adjacent mechanisms, making physician review particularly important for individuals taking CNS-relevant medications. The brand's caution language applies to all users with existing medical conditions or active prescriptions.

How does NervoVive's labeling compare to other nerve supplements?

Many nerve support supplements use a single combined proprietary blend total without disclosing individual ingredient weights. NervoVive's label discloses the individual weight of each of its five botanical ingredients per serving. Per the brand's product information, this format is intended to support consumer understanding of ingredient composition.

What does the brand state about usage timelines?

The brand's FAQ recommends taking two capsules daily. The company's own Terms & Conditions include a disclosure that testimonial results are not typical, may not apply to the average person, and are not intended to guarantee that anyone will achieve similar results. Individual timelines vary based on health status, consistency of use, and other personal factors. The 60-day guarantee window is available for consumers who wish to assess the product and request a refund if unsatisfied.

Is NervoVive appropriate for people managing blood sugar concerns?

The brand positions blood sugar support as one of three label benefit claims, primarily connected to its Prickly Pear inclusion. Per the brand's own caution language, individuals managing a blood glucose-related health condition should discuss supplement use - and specifically any product containing concentrated Prickly Pear extract - with their physician before purchasing.

Where can NervoVive be purchased?

Per the company's published information, NervoVive is available through its official website at The brand advises purchasing only through official channels to ensure product authenticity and refund eligibility.

Additional Consumer Research on NervoVive

Readers researching NervoVive across multiple sources may find additional context useful before making a purchasing decision. A previously published consumer overview examining NervoVive's ingredients and nervous system support positioning covers the brand's formulation context and ingredient disclosures from an earlier reporting period. Reviewing multiple independent sources on any supplement is a recommended step before purchasing.

Summary of the Brand's Positioning and Label Information

NervoVive presents itself as a five-ingredient botanical supplement with a fully transparent label, individually disclosed dosages, and ingredient-level research citations available within its own published materials. The brand's positioning centers on three benefit pillars - healthy nervous system support, fast absorption, and blood sugar support - and describes its formulation using the NervEase and NerveCalm positioning language presented throughout this overview.

The brand offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, one-time purchase pricing across three package sizes, and customer support at.... The company's Terms & Conditions disclose that testimonial results are not typical and may involve paid actors or name changes.

Readers who want to review full product details, current pricing, and official terms directly from the source can do so here: View the current NervoVive offer (official NervoVive page).

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This overview is educational and does not constitute medical advice. NervoVive is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting NervoVive or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline nerve health, consistency of supplement use, dietary habits, physical activity levels, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. The company's own Terms & Conditions state that results described in testimonials are not typical, may not apply to the average person, and are not intended as guarantees of similar outcomes for future purchasers.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This release contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on the company's publicly available product information, published label, and scientific references as presented within the brand's official materials.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official NervoVive website before making a purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this release has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with NervoVive and their healthcare provider before making any purchasing decisions.

Contact Information: For product and order support, contact NervoVive directly at.... The company's published return and distribution address is 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA. Contact information is attributed here as published on the company's official website.

Distributed by NervoVive, 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA....

CONTACT:...