Case Study Sharing RSKTM High-Flexion Hybrid Revision Knee System

RSK High-Flexion Hybrid Revision Knee System

The tibial platform pad features a widened and heightened posterior hook design, providing stability for internal and external rotation as well as flexion and extension.

Various forms of metal blocks address diverse bone deficiency issues.

The non-bone cement extension rod is used in conjunction to ensure excellent stability at the interface.

Patient History:

Patient: Female, 64 years old

Chief Complaint: Left Knee Joint pain, external deformity, and walking difficulties for over 40 years.

Present Illness: The patient has experienced swelling and pain in the left knee joint for over 40 years, making it difficult for her to stand and walk. Around the age of 30, she could walk with the support of crutches but struggled with bearing weight. Ten years later, standing became challenging again. Local hospitals diagnosed her with "left knee rheumatoid arthritis" and recommended surgical treatment. The patient sought consultation at our hospital and was admitted with the provisional diagnosis of "severe rheumatoid arthritis in the left knee with external deformity." She arrived in a wheelchair without headaches, dizziness, chest discomfort, cough, or abdominal pain. Her diet and sleep were normal, and bowel and bladder movements were regular. There was no significant weight loss in the past six months.

Past Medical History: Rheumatoid arthritis for over 40 years, managed with long-term oral methotrexate and tofacitinib citrate tablets (discontinued for more than 2 weeks). Five years ago, she underwent Total Knee Replacement surgery on the right knee due to rheumatoid arthritis.

Specialized Physical Examination: Significant swelling in the left knee joint, positive floating patella test. Severe external deformity of the left knee (HKA approximately 35° in weight-bearing position), with 10° flexion contracture. Severe lateral dislocation of the patella, marked external rotation of the tibia. Marked laxity of the medial structures of the knee, positive varus stress test (+++), negative valgus stress test (-), unable to completely correct the external rotation. Knee joint flexion-extension range: 10°-110°. Deformities of dorsiflexion and inversion in both ankle joints, with good muscle strength, sensation, and peripheral circulation in both lower limbs. Physiological reflexes are present, and no pathological signs are elicited.

Ancillary Investigations: Blood routine: WBC and neutrophils normal; Hb: 108mg/L↓; CRP: 8.14mg/L; ESR: 16.0 mm/h; Anti-O and RF normal.

Left knee lateral X-ray and CT scans show soft tissue swelling, external deformity, and extensive ossification myositis around the joint. Multiple large, irregular, loose bodies are visible in the anterior and posterior compartments of the joint. The patellar groove is flat, the patella is largely dislocated laterally, severe proximal tibial bone defect, marked external rotation, and a femoral-tibial torsion angle of approximately 40°.

Admission Diagnosis:

1. Left knee rheumatoid arthritis

2. Left knee joint external deformity with flexion contracture

3. Laxity of the medial soft tissue structures of the left knee

4. Left knee patellar subluxation

5. Left knee tibial-femoral rotational deformity

6. Bilateral ankle joint dorsiflexion and inversion deformities

7. Anemia

8. Post-total knee replacement surgery on the right side.

Preoperative physical examination

flexion lateral position;flexed AP position;valgus stress test;varus stress test

Intraoperative

Postoperative