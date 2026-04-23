11,800 On-Site Attendees: Fastmoss Concludes Yfcon 2026 In Los Angeles, Generating 5.8M+ Online Impressions

MENAFN - GetNews) YFCon 2026, the premier social commerce and creator economy conference hosted by FastMoss, alongside co-hosts HitFinds, YooFinds, and Oumomo, successfully concluded its two-day run at the Los Angeles Convention Center, delivering unprecedented industry growth metrics. The highly anticipated event drewfrom a pool of over, cementing its status as the largest and most influential TikTok Shop and social commerce gathering in North America.













A Mega-Hub for Top Creators and 300+ Brands

Serving as the ultimate bridge between the creator economy and retail innovation, YFCon 2026 brought together an unmatched roster of talent and business leadership. The convention floor featured over 300 exhibiting brands and companies-including industry giants and viral social commerce leaders such as SharkNinja, Amos, Neocell, Neuro Gum, INIA, Henkel, Sports Research, GuruNanda, and Lifeway-facilitating high-value networking and deal-making. On stage, 120 top-tier industry speakers and headlining creators shared exclusive insights into organic virality, affiliate strategies, and scalable GMV growth, giving attendees a firsthand look at the future of digital retail.













The "2+5" Stage Matrix: Deep Dives into Social Commerce To accommodate the massive turnout and diverse business needs of the attendees, the event featured a comprehensive "2+5" programming structure. Over the course of two days, attendees had access to 2 Main Stages featuring visionary keynote presentations, seamlessly integrated with 5 dedicated Breakout Stages. These highly targeted breakout sessions covered everything from SaaS infrastructure and content creation to creator-brand matchmaking, providing actionable blueprints for MCNs, brands, and tech providers.







Igniting the Internet: 5.8 Million+ Global Impressions The electric energy inside the LA Convention Center quickly spilled over into the digital world. Fueled by live updates from top-tier creators, highly anticipated brand reveals, and an engaging on-site giveaway program, YFCon 2026 became a viral sensation. Official metrics confirm the event generated over 5.8 million total online impressions, dominating social media conversations and proving the massive leverage of the creator ecosystem.

The overwhelming success of YFCon 2026 sends a clear message: the era of content-driven commerce has fully arrived. As brands and creators continue to build highly profitable synergies, YFCon remains the definitive launchpad for the next wave of social commerce unicorns.

For more information and to view the official photo gallery, please visit FastMoss.