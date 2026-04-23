MENAFN - GetNews) On November 13, 2024, the Global Supply Chain Development Conference 2025, an event for the global supply chain industry, was successfully held in a major international city. Mr. Peng, Chairman of JL Group, personally attended the event and won the praise of the participants for his outstanding leadership and industry insights. The conference brought together the world's leading companies and supply chain experts to discuss and showcase future supply chain development trends and innovative technologies.

During the conference, JL Aluminum and GC Aluminum, two of the JL Group's Aluminum Extrusion plants, were awarded“Best Supplier” for their outstanding performance in product quality, innovation and service levels. This award not only demonstrates JL Aluminum Group's leading position in the global supply chain, but also further strengthens its competitive edge in the aluminum, doors andwindows industry.

Caine Aluminum Group's Achievements and Innovations

As a leading global manufacturer of Aluminum Profiles and windows and doors, Kian Aluminum Group has always been adhering to the innovation-driven development strategy to continuously improve its product research and development as well as production capacity. the two window and door factories, JL Aluminum and GC Aluminum, have earned the trust and praise of global customers over the years with their highly efficient supply chain management, accurate market forecasts and excellent product quality.

Mr. Peng said in an interview,“Being awarded the honor of 'Best Supplier of Aluminum Profiles' is not only a recognition of the hard work of all of our staff at Kian Aluminum Group, but also an encouragement for our future development. We will continue to dedicate ourselves to improving the quality of our products, promoting technological innovation, and expanding our influence in the global market.”

Future Prospects

The“Best Supplier” award is an important step towards the global aluminum supply chain industry. In the future, JL Aluminum Group will continue to strengthen its global layout, optimize its supply chain system, enhance its production efficiency, and serve its global customers with products of higher standards and quality. Meanwhile, JL Aluminum and GC Aluminum will continue to leverage their core strengths in the aluminum profile manufacturing industry and aluminum Doors And Windows to lead the industry.

The continuous development of the global supply chain provides new opportunities for JL Aluminum Group and poses higher challenges to the enterprise. Caine Aluminum Group is confident that it will maintain its leading position in the industry by leveraging its innovation-driven strengths in the future market competition and continue to provide efficient and high-quality products and services to customers around the world.

About JL Group

JL Group is a leading global supplier of aluminum extrusion plants and aluminum doors and windows, dedicated to providing high-quality aluminum, aluminum alloy doors and windows, and comprehensive solutions to the global market. Since its establishment, the company has always insisted on innovation and development, and has won wide reputation and influence in the industry with its excellent technical research and development capability and quality products and services.