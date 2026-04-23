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Cargo33 Launches Beta: The All-In-One Maritime Logistics Platform That Replaces Five Legacy Systems With One
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cargo33 today announced the public beta of its maritime logistics platform, purpose-built on Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) standards. The first 25 companies to sign up receive one full year of free access.
"Forwarders are juggling five, six, sometimes seven disconnected systems just to move a container from Shanghai to Houston," said Max Posival, CEO of Cargo33. "We built Cargo33 to end that. One platform for bookings, tracking, compliance, documents, and payments."
Howard Lee Mosbacker, CTO, added: "We didn't retrofit DCSA onto a 30-year-old codebase like our competitors. Cargo33 was engineered from day one with an AI-native architecture that can parse shipments in plain English, auto-fill compliance forms, classify HS codes, and detect anomalies before they become costly delays."
The Problem
Small and mid-size freight forwarders have been locked out of enterprise-grade technology. Solutions from Descartes, INTTRA, and project44 carry $50,000+ annual minimums, cover only a fraction of the workflow, and run on 1990s-era architecture.
How Cargo33 Is Different
One platform, not five. Bookings, container tracking, VGM, ISF 10+2, AES filings, documents, and payments - integrated. Competitors address one or two of these at most.
AI-powered. A built-in assistant that tracks containers, auto-fills forms from uploaded documents, classifies tariff codes, and predicts ETAs through natural conversation.
Blockchain-verified documents. Bills of lading and critical trade documents notarized on-chain with public verification links - tamper-proof without requiring counterparties to use the platform.
Live rates from five carriers. Real-time spot rates from Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, MSC, and ONE - compared side-by-side, convertible to bookings in two clicks.
Pay-per-use pricing. No annual contracts. No per-seat fees. Pay only for transactions processed.
Beta Offer
The first 25 companies to sign up get one year of free access - all features, all carrier integrations, unlimited users.
"We're confident that once forwarders see what's possible, they won't go back," said Posival. "Use it for a year. Compare it to what you're paying now. The decision will be obvious."
Sign up at []( ).
About Cargo33
Cargo33 is a Houston-based logistics technology company building the operating system for global trade. DCSA-native, AI-powered, and blockchain-enabled.
Media Contact:...
Sign Up: []( )
"Forwarders are juggling five, six, sometimes seven disconnected systems just to move a container from Shanghai to Houston," said Max Posival, CEO of Cargo33. "We built Cargo33 to end that. One platform for bookings, tracking, compliance, documents, and payments."
Howard Lee Mosbacker, CTO, added: "We didn't retrofit DCSA onto a 30-year-old codebase like our competitors. Cargo33 was engineered from day one with an AI-native architecture that can parse shipments in plain English, auto-fill compliance forms, classify HS codes, and detect anomalies before they become costly delays."
The Problem
Small and mid-size freight forwarders have been locked out of enterprise-grade technology. Solutions from Descartes, INTTRA, and project44 carry $50,000+ annual minimums, cover only a fraction of the workflow, and run on 1990s-era architecture.
How Cargo33 Is Different
One platform, not five. Bookings, container tracking, VGM, ISF 10+2, AES filings, documents, and payments - integrated. Competitors address one or two of these at most.
AI-powered. A built-in assistant that tracks containers, auto-fills forms from uploaded documents, classifies tariff codes, and predicts ETAs through natural conversation.
Blockchain-verified documents. Bills of lading and critical trade documents notarized on-chain with public verification links - tamper-proof without requiring counterparties to use the platform.
Live rates from five carriers. Real-time spot rates from Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, MSC, and ONE - compared side-by-side, convertible to bookings in two clicks.
Pay-per-use pricing. No annual contracts. No per-seat fees. Pay only for transactions processed.
Beta Offer
The first 25 companies to sign up get one year of free access - all features, all carrier integrations, unlimited users.
"We're confident that once forwarders see what's possible, they won't go back," said Posival. "Use it for a year. Compare it to what you're paying now. The decision will be obvious."
Sign up at []( ).
About Cargo33
Cargo33 is a Houston-based logistics technology company building the operating system for global trade. DCSA-native, AI-powered, and blockchain-enabled.
Media Contact:...
Sign Up: []( )
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