High-Security Adjustable Cable Lockout Device For OSHA Compliance

MENAFN - GetNews) QVAND introduces the High-Security Adjustable Cable Lockout Device, a premium industrial Lockout Tag out (LOTO) solution designed to securely isolate multiple energy sources during maintenance and servicing operations. Built with a high-impact red ABS engineering plastic body and a PVC-coated multi-strand steel cable, this OSHA-compliant cable lockout offers maximum durability, corrosion resistance, and high visibility, even in harsh industrial environments.

This LOTO cable lockout is ideal for valve lockout, electrical panel lockout, mechanical lockout, pneumatic lockout, and machinery isolation. The adjustable cable length allows for versatile application across various energy isolation points. The precision-engineered lockout holes support multiple safety padlocks, making it perfect for group lockout tagout procedures.

Key Features:



High-strength ABS housing with anti-tamper construction

PVC-coated flexible steel cable for insulation and wear resistance

Supports multiple padlocks for group lockout (OSHA group LOTO)

Bright red hazard color for immediate visibility and warning

Certified OSHA-compliant, CE, ISO9001, and ISO45001 Suitable for electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, and valve energy isolation

With 72-hour rapid sample delivery, minor customization options, and on-time shipment guarantee, QVAND ensures your industrial safety lockout devices arrive quickly and reliably. Perfect for industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, utilities, and energy facilities.