High-Security Adjustable Cable Lockout Device For OSHA Compliance
This LOTO cable lockout is ideal for valve lockout, electrical panel lockout, mechanical lockout, pneumatic lockout, and machinery isolation. The adjustable cable length allows for versatile application across various energy isolation points. The precision-engineered lockout holes support multiple safety padlocks, making it perfect for group lockout tagout procedures.
Key Features:
High-strength ABS housing with anti-tamper construction
PVC-coated flexible steel cable for insulation and wear resistance
Supports multiple padlocks for group lockout (OSHA group LOTO)
Bright red hazard color for immediate visibility and warning
Certified OSHA-compliant, CE, ISO9001, and ISO45001
Suitable for electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, and valve energy isolation
With 72-hour rapid sample delivery, minor customization options, and on-time shipment guarantee, QVAND ensures your industrial safety lockout devices arrive quickly and reliably. Perfect for industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, utilities, and energy facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment