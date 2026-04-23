Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Progresses As 80+ Pharma Companies Advance Novel Lung Disease Therapies, Finds Delveinsight Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech, Tvardi Therapeutics, Melius Pharma

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"Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Insight"There are 80+ key companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech, Tvardi Therapeutics, Melius Pharma, Resproly, and others, developing therapies for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, with Bristol-Myers Squibb having its IPF drug candidate in the most advanced Phase III stage.

DelveInsight's "Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis – Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies developing several pipeline drugs in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline landscape. It covers the IPF pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report



In September 10, 2025, U.S. FDA approves Boehringer Ingelheim's JASCAYD (nerandomilast tablets) as the first new treatment option for adults with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in over a decade.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive, life-threatening lung disease characterized by scarring and respiratory failure, primarily driven by alveolar epithelial injury and environmental factors like smoking.

Current pharmacological management relies on antifibrotic agents such as pirfenidone and nintedanib, but the pipeline is expanding rapidly with novel candidates.

DelveInsight's Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Insight report depicts a robust clinical development space with 80+ active players advancing 100+ pipeline therapies for IPF treatment across multiple stages, from discovery through Phase III.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is highlighted as a key player with BMS-986278, an oral LPA1 antagonist currently in Phase III development.

Genentech's vixarelimab and Tvardi Therapeutics' TTI-101 are notable mid-stage candidates targeting specific signaling pathways to inhibit fibrosis.

Melius Pharma is developing ME-015 to specifically address the chronic cough associated with IPF, representing a targeted approach to managing significant symptoms.

Companies like Resproly are exploring inhaled formulations to reduce systemic side effects, reflecting an evolution in administration routes.

The leading Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis companies include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech, Tvardi Therapeutics, Melius Pharma, Resproly, and others. Promising Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis therapies in development include BMS-986278, vixarelimab, TTI-101, ME-015, and other undisclosed clinical-stage candidates spanning monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and peptides.

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Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Drugs Profile

BMS-986278: Bristol-Myers Squibb

BMS-986278 is a potential first-in-class, oral lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPA1) antagonist being developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb. LPA1 signaling is known to be involved in the development of pulmonary fibrosis. By antagonizing this receptor, BMS-986278 aims to reduce the fibrotic process in the lungs. Currently, this candidate is in Phase III clinical development, representing one of the most advanced novel mechanisms in the IPF pipeline.

Vixarelimab: Genentech

Vixarelimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody developed to target specific signaling pathways involved in chronic inflammation and fibrosis. By inhibiting these pathways, Genentech aims to provide a disease-modifying treatment that can slow or stop the progression of scarring in IPF patients. Currently, vixarelimab is in Phase II clinical evaluation for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

TTI-101: Tvardi Therapeutics

TTI-101 is a small-molecule inhibitor of STAT3, a key signaling protein that plays a central role in the pathogenesis of various fibrotic diseases, including IPF. By targeting STAT3, Tvardi Therapeutics aims to inhibit the activation of fibroblasts and the subsequent deposition of extracellular matrix that leads to lung scarring. Currently, TTI-101 is in Phase II clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

For more information on the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Drugs Profile, download DelveInsight's comprehensive Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Insight report.

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report Provides



Detailed insights about companies developing therapies for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, with aggregate therapies developed by each company.

Different therapeutic candidates, segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for IPF treatment.

IPF companies that are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

IPF drugs under development based on stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company–company and company–academia), licensing agreements, and financing details for future advancement of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market.

Learn more about Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis drug opportunities in our comprehensive IPF pipeline report @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies and Competitive Landscape

There are 80+ key companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech, Tvardi Therapeutics, Melius Pharma, Resproly, and others, developing therapies for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, with Bristol-Myers Squibb having its IPF drug candidate in the most advanced Phase III stage.

DelveInsight's Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

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Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech, Tvardi Therapeutics, Melius Pharma, Resproly, and others.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: BMS-986278, vixarelimab, TTI-101, ME-015, and other undisclosed pipeline candidates.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Key Companies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Key Products

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers and Barriers

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Analyst Views

Appendix