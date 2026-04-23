Tyler Andersen Calls For Simpler, Responsible Hunting Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) Tyler Andersen of Sheldon, Vermont, urges new hunters to focus on fundamentals, patience, and low-impact practices to protect long-term deer populations.

Hunting and fishing guide Tyler Andersen is speaking out on what he sees as a growing issue in modern hunting: overcomplication, increased pressure on land, and a disconnect from the fundamentals that sustain both success and wildlife balance.

Based in Franklin County, Andersen has spent decades in the woods. Over the past 10 to 15 years, he has guided clients through deer seasons, turkey hunts, and fishing trips across the region. His work has given him a clear view of changing habits among new hunters.

“A lot of people are coming in with the wrong idea,” Andersen says.“They think more gear, more movement, and more pressure will get them results. Most of the time, it does the opposite.

Rising Hunting Pressure Is Changing Deer Behavior

Across North America, hunting participation has seen fluctuations, but localized pressure has increased in many accessible public and semi-private areas. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, over 11 million Americans participate in hunting annually, with deer hunting being the most common.

In regions like northern Vermont, increased access, trail camera usage, and frequent human activity have begun to shift deer movement patterns.

“Deer adapt fast,” Andersen explains.“If you're constantly in and out of an area, checking cameras, moving around, they pick up on that. They go quiet or move somewhere else.”

Research from state wildlife agencies supports this. Studies show that repeated human intrusion can reduce daytime deer movement and push activity into nighttime hours, making hunting less effective and disrupting natural patterns.

The Cost of Overcomplicating the Outdoors

Andersen believes one of the biggest issues is how hunting is being approached today. Many new hunters rely heavily on technology and gear rather than learning the basics.

“You don't need to outsmart the woods,” he says.“You need to slow down, pay attention, and stay consistent.”

Trail cameras, for example, have become widely used tools. While helpful, Andersen warns they are often misused.

“People check them too much,” he says.“Every time you go in, you leave scent and pressure behind. You think you're learning something, but you're actually making it harder on yourself.”

According to industry reports, trail camera usage has grown significantly over the past decade, with millions of units in use across North America. Wildlife experts note that excessive monitoring can unintentionally increase disturbance in key habitats.

A Shift Back to Fundamentals

At the core of Andersen's message is a return to simple, proven practices. He emphasizes patience, awareness, and respect for the land.

“Sit longer. Move less. Watch the wind,” he says.“Those things matter more than anything you can buy.”

He also points to the importance of learning from direct experience rather than relying solely on secondhand information.

“You've got to spend time out there,” Andersen says.“That's where you actually learn what's going on.”

This approach not only improves success rates but also reduces unnecessary pressure on wildlife and land.

Supporting Long-Term Sustainability

Responsible hunting practices play a key role in conservation. According to the National Deer Association, regulated hunting helps manage deer populations, reduce disease spread, and maintain ecological balance.

However, sustainable outcomes depend on how hunting is practiced at the individual level.

“If everyone's pushing too hard, moving too much, and not paying attention, it affects more than just one hunt,” Andersen says.“It changes how deer use the land over time.”

By reducing pressure, limiting unnecessary movement, and being more intentional, hunters can contribute to healthier patterns and more stable populations.

What Hunters Can Do Right Now

Andersen encourages both new and experienced hunters to take simple, practical steps:



Spend more time observing and less time moving

Limit how often you check trail cameras

Pay attention to wind and entry routes

Focus on a few well-chosen locations instead of covering too much ground Be patient and allow areas to settle

“It doesn't have to be complicated,” he says.“Most of the time, doing less gets you more.”

Call to Action

Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to adopt low-impact practices this season. Take time to learn the land, reduce unnecessary pressure, and focus on long-term habits that support both success and sustainability.

As Andersen puts it,“If you respect the woods and give it time, it usually gives something back.”

About Tyler Andersen

Tyler Andersen is a hunting and fishing guide based in Sheldon, Vermont. A lifelong resident of Franklin County, he specializes in whitetail deer hunting and freshwater fishing across the region. With over a decade of guiding experience, Andersen is known for his practical approach, local knowledge, and commitment to keeping outdoor practices simple, consistent, and grounded in experience.