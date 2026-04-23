Amarnath Yatra: IGP Calls For Robust Security, Inter-Agency Synergy

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) V K Birdi on Thursday chaired a high-level coordination meeting with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to review security and logistical arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, scheduled to begin in the first week of July.

The meeting, held at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir, was attended by senior officers from the police, Army, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, traffic, security and CID wings, as well as the Railway Police, officials said.

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Emphasising the need for meticulous planning, Birdi called for strengthened inter-agency coordination, with a focus on route security, logistical support and robust emergency response mechanisms. He directed officers to formulate integrated plans in close collaboration with CAPFs and other stakeholders to ensure seamless execution of duties during the pilgrimage.

A comprehensive review of the preparedness framework was carried out, with particular attention to coordination among agencies and the importance of maintaining clear communication channels, a police spokesperson said.

Birdi also stressed the need to reinforce joint operational mechanisms so that all agencies remain aligned and prepared to respond promptly to any emerging situation.

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During the meeting, the IGP reviewed preparations for the upcoming Darbar Move and instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for the annual relocation of government offices. He emphasised security measures, traffic regulation and the smooth transit of personnel and official records.

Under the Darbar Move practice, the seat of governance shifts to Srinagar for the summer, with offices scheduled to reopen on May 4.

Reaffirming its commitment, the police said all efforts are being made to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and the general public, and to facilitate a peaceful and incident-free Amarnath Yatra along with the smooth conduct of the Darbar Move.

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