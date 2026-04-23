Digital Realty Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world's largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, announced today financial results for the first quarter of 2026. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis. Highlights

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.46 per share in 1Q26, compared to $0.27 in 1Q25

Reported FFO per share of $1.99 in 1Q26, compared to $1.67 in 1Q25

Reported Core FFO per share of $2.04 in 1Q26, compared to $1.77 in 1Q25; reported Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.96 in 1Q26

Signed total bookings during 1Q26 that are expected to generate $707 million of annualized GAAP base rent at 100% share; at Digital Realty's share, total bookings were $423 million, including a $98 million contribution from the 0-1 megawatt plus interconnection category

Reported a total backlog of $1.8 billion of annualized GAAP base rent at 100% share, at the end of 1Q26; at Digital Realty's share, the total backlog was $1.0 billion

Reported rental rate increases on renewal leases of 5.0% on a cash basis in 1Q26 Raised 2026 Core FFO per share outlook to $8.00 - $8.10 and 2026 Constant-Currency Core FFO per share outlook to $7.95 - $8.05

Financial Results Digital Realty reported total revenues of $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, in line with the previous quarter and a 16% increase from the same quarter last year. The company delivered net income of $175 million in the first quarter of 2026, as well as net income available to common stockholders of $169 million and $0.46 per share, compared to $0.24 per share in the previous quarter and $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. Digital Realty generated Adjusted EBITDA of $920 million in the first quarter of 2026, a 7% increase from the previous quarter and a 16% increase over the same quarter last year. The company reported Funds From Operations (FFO) of $700 million in the first quarter of 2026, or $1.99 per share, compared to $1.89 per share in the previous quarter and $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year. Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered Core FFO per share of $2.04 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.86 per share in the previous quarter and $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year. Digital Realty delivered Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.96 in the first quarter of 2026. "Digital Realty saw a further acceleration in data center demand and our growth trajectory in the first quarter, with record 0–1 megawatt plus interconnection leasing and the largest hyperscale lease in company history, which contributed to double-digit growth in Core FFO per share,” said Digital Realty President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Power.“We are swiftly advancing hyperscale AI-oriented capacity in the U.S., growing our connectivity-rich portfolio across key global markets, and broadening our capital base to prudently extend Digital Realty's runway for growth." Leasing Activity In the first quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings that are expected to generate $707 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, at 100% share; at Digital Realty's share, total bookings were $423 million, including a $79 million contribution from the 0-1 megawatt category and a $19 million contribution from interconnection. The weighted-average lag between new leases signed during the first quarter of 2026 and the contractual commencement date was nineteen months. The backlog of signed-but-not-commenced leases at quarter-end was $1.8 billion of annualized GAAP base rent at 100% share, and $1.0 billion at Digital Realty's share. In addition, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $193 million of annualized cash rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the first quarter of 2026 increased 5.0% on a cash basis and 6.3% on a GAAP basis. New leases signed during the first quarter of 2026, at Digital Realty's share, are summarized by region and product as follows:

Annualized GAAP Base Rent GAAP Base Rent Americas (in thousands) Megawatts per Kilowatt 0-1 MW $40,444 13.2 $256 > 1 MW 280,082 134.5 174 Other(1) 385 - - Total $ 320,912 147.7 $ 181 EMEA (2) 0-1 MW $29,282 8.6 $284 > 1 MW 8,007 3.2 209 Other(1) 132 - - Total $ 37,422 11.8 $ 264 Asia Pacific (2) 0-1 MW $9,228 4.9 $158 > 1 MW 36,392 11.7 260 Other(1) 210 - - Total $ 45,829 16.5 $ 230 All Regions (2) 0-1 MW $78,954 26.6 $247 > 1 MW 324,482 149.3 181 Other(1) 728 - - Total $ 404,163 176.0 $ 191 Interconnection $ 18,611 N/A N/A Grand Total at DLR Share $ 422,774 176.0 $ 191 Grand Total at 100% Share $ 706,883 312.8 $ 183

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.

(1) Other includes Powered Base Building®shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities.

(2) Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Investment Activity

During the first quarter of 2026, Digital Realty acquired the following:



An 873-acre parcel in the greater Atlanta metro area for $95 million. This parcel is proximate to Digital Realty's existing Atlanta campus and is expected to support over one gigawatt of IT capacity. A 30-acre parcel of land in the Portland metro area for $50 million that is expected to support 160 megawatts of IT capacity. This parcel is near another assemblage of land announced last quarter that is expected to support up to 85 megawatts of IT capacity.

As previously announced, during the quarter, Digital Realty acquired the following:



Telepoint, a leading data center and interconnection provider based in Sofia, Bulgaria, for €66.5 million or $76.6 million, adding the market's leading connectivity hub to PlatformDIGITAL. Two land parcels totaling more than 90 acres near Milan, Italy for €56.5 million or $65.1 million. These parcels are located close to the terrestrial and subsea routes that connect northern Italy to other locations throughout the Mediterranean region.

Also previously disclosed, during the first quarter of 2026 Digital Realty entered into an agreement, to acquire TelcoHub 1, an operational 1.5-megawatt data center that is one of Malaysia's leading connectivity hubs, and an adjacent land parcel that can support the development of up to 14 megawatts of IT capacity. These transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Subsequent to quarter end, Digital Realty acquired a 15-megawatt data center development in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, located near TelcoHub 1, for approximately $117 million. This facility is unleased, with initial IT capacity expected to deliver in the second half of 2026 to support a connected campus.

During the first quarter, Digital Realty sold a non-core data center in the Boston metro area for gross proceeds of approximately $6.4 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, Digital Realty also closed on the sale of a non-core asset in the Atlanta metro area for $24 million.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $18.0 billion of total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2026, comprised of $17.2 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.8 billion of secured debt and other debt. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA was 4.7x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 22.7% and fixed charge coverage was 4.9x.

Since December 31, 2025, the company sold 7.3 million shares of common stock under its At-The-Market (ATM) equity issuance program at a weighted average price of $179.30 per share, for net proceeds of approximately $1.3 billion.

2026 Outlook

Digital Realty raised its 2026 Core FFO per share outlook to $8.00 - $8.10 and its 2026 Constant-Currency Core FFO per share outlook to $7.95 - $8.05. The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.

As of As of Top-Line and Cost Structure February 5, 2026 April 23, 2026 Total revenue $6.600 - $6.700 billion $6.650 - $6.750 billion Net non-cash rent adjustments(1) ($90 - $95 million) ($90 - $95 million) Adjusted EBITDA $3.600 - $3.700 billion $3.650 - $3.750 billion G&A $610 - $620 million $615 - $625 million Internal Growth Rental rates on renewal leases Cash basis 6.0% - 8.0% 6.5% - 8.5% GAAP basis 8.5% - 10.5% 9.5% - 11.5% Year-end portfolio occupancy(2) +50 - 100 bps +50 - 100 bps "Same-Capital" cash NOI growth(3) 4.0% - 5.0% 4.0% - 5.0% Foreign Exchange Rates U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling $1.30 - $1.35 $1.32 - $1.37 U.S. Dollar / Euro $1.13 - $1.18 $1.15 - $1.20 External Growth Dispositions / Joint Venture Capital Dollar volume $500 - $1,000 million $500 - $1,000 million Cap rate 0.0% - 10.0% 0.0% - 10.0% Development CapEx (Net of Partner Contributions)(4) $3,250 - $3,750 million $3,500 - $4,000 million Average stabilized yields 10.0%+ 10.0%+ Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx(5) $30 - $35 million $30 - $35 million Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs(6) $400 - $425 million $400 - $425 million Balance Sheet Long-term debt issuance Dollar amount $1,000 - $1,500 million $1,500 - $2,000 million Pricing 4.0% - 4.5% 4.0% - 4.5% Timing Mid-Year Mid-Year Net income per diluted share $2.55 - $2.65 $2.65 - $2.75 Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale $4.90 - $4.90 $4.95 - $4.95 Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined) $7.45 - $7.55 $7.60 - $7.70 Non-core expenses and revenue streams $0.45 - $0.45 $0.40 - $0.40 Core Funds From Operations / share $7.90 - $8.00 $8.00 - $8.10 Foreign currency translation adjustments $0.00 - $0.00 ($0.05) - ($0.05) Constant-Currency Core Funds From Operations / share $7.90 - $8.00 $7.95 - $8.05





(1) Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rental expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., ASC 805 adjustments). (2) Year-end portfolio occupancy guidance based on IT load (kW). (3) The“Same-Capital” pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2024 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2025-2026, properties classified as held for sale and contribution, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented. The 2026“Same-Capital” cash NOI growth outlook is presented on a constant currency basis. (4) Excludes land acquisitions and includes Digital Realty's share of joint venture and fund contributions. Figure is net of joint venture and fund partners' share of contributions. (5) Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs. (6) Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.



Note: The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this document for further discussion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, Constant Currency Core FFO, Adjusted FFO, Net Operating Income (NOI),“Same-Capital” Cash NOI and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to Core FFO, a reconciliation from Core FFO to Adjusted FFO, a reconciliation from NOI to Cash NOI, and definitions of FFO, Core FFO, Constant Currency Core FFO, Adjusted FFO, NOI and“Same-Capital” Cash NOI are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, external growth factors, such as dispositions, and balance sheet items such as debt issuances, that have not yet occurred, are out of the company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Investor Conference Call

Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT on April 23, 2026, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at . The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's first quarter 2026 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Power and Chief Financial Officer Matt Mercier.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at . The webcast will be archived for one year and the replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information

Matt Mercier

Chief Financial Officer

Digital Realty

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Investor Relations

Digital Realty

(737) 281-0101

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations

Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data

First Quarter 2026

Three Months Ended

31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 Rental revenues $1,103,946 $1,074,703 $1,045,708 $1,003,550 $960,526 Tenant reimbursements - Utilities 333,909 356,084 332,681 294,503 271,189 Tenant reimbursements - Other 38,093 34,406 37,302 37,355 42,177 Interconnection and other 124,278 123,414 120,399 121,952 112,969 Fee income 34,899 45,692 36,398 34,427 20,643 Other 47 372 4,746 1,363 133 Total Operating Revenues $1,635,173 $1,634,671 $1,577,234 $1,493,150 $1,407,637 Utilities $372,385 $398,185 $375,627 $339,288 $313,385 Rental property operating 266,115 295,948 278,292 267,724 238,600 Property taxes 54,964 50,791 51,823 49,570 48,856 Insurance 4,799 4,711 4,508 4,946 4,483 Depreciation and amortization 499,511 493,458 497,002 461,167 443,009 General and administration 151,923 159,283 139,911 133,755 121,112 Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses 2,835 4,937 1,794 2,262 2,428 Transaction and integration expenses 15,685 36,083 86,559 22,546 39,902 Provision for impairment - 78,553 - - - Other expenses 23 98 3,297 195 112 Total Operating Expenses $1,368,240 $1,522,047 $1,438,813 $1,281,453 $1,211,887 Operating income before gain (loss) on disposition of properties, net $266,933 $112,624 $138,420 $211,698 $195,750 Gain (loss) on disposition of properties, net 873 42,865 19,780 931,830 1,111 Operating Income $267,806 $155,489 $158,200 $1,143,527 $196,860 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities (1,833 ) 4,659 (16,944 ) (12,062 ) (7,640 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 45,342 42,797 47,735 37,747 32,773 Interest (expense) (116,384 ) (116,516 ) (113,584 ) (109,383 ) (98,464 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (16,008 ) 9,673 (11,695 ) (12,883 ) (17,135 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and modifications (4,119 ) 9 - - - Net Income $174,804 $96,111 $63,713 $1,046,946 $106,395 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,470 2,536 4,099 (14,790 ) 3,579 Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $179,274 $98,647 $67,812 $1,032,156 $109,974 Preferred stock dividends (10,181 ) (10,181 ) (10,181 ) (10,181 ) (10,181 ) Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $169,093 $88,466 $57,631 $1,021,975 $99,793 Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 345,013 343,493 341,370 337,589 336,683 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 353,255 351,570 349,234 345,734 344,721 Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units 359,300 357,430 355,165 351,691 350,632 Net income / (loss) per share - basic $0.49 $0.26 $0.17 $3.03 $0.30 Net income / (loss) per share - diluted $0.46 $0.24 $0.15 $2.94 $0.27





Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data

First Quarter 2026

Three Months Ended

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO) 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $169,093 $88,466 $57,631 $1,021,975 $99,793 Adjustments: Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership 4,000 2,000 2,000 21,000 3,000 Real estate related depreciation and amortization(1) 490,965 484,260 487,182 451,050 432,652 Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests (23,726 ) (22,753 ) (22,888 ) (21,038 ) (19,480 ) Unconsolidated entities real estate related depreciation and amortization 60,291 70,260 65,922 59,172 55,861 (Gain) loss on real estate transactions (226 ) (42,865 ) (19,780 ) (931,830 ) (1,111 ) Provision for impairment - 78,553 - - - Funds From Operations $700,397 $657,921 $570,067 $600,329 $570,715 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic 351,059 349,354 347,301 343,546 342,594 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted(2) (3) 359,300 357,430 355,165 351,691 350,632 Funds From Operations per share - basic $2.00 $1.88 $1.64 $1.75 $1.67 Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) (3) $1.99 $1.89 $1.65 $1.75 $1.67 Three Months Ended

Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 Funds From Operations $700,397 $657,921 $570,067 $600,329 $570,715 Other non-core revenue adjustments(4) (29 ) (10,633 ) (4,746 ) 4,228 (1,925 ) Transaction and integration expenses 15,685 36,083 86,559 22,546 39,902 Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and modifications 4,119 (9 ) - - - Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses(5) 2,835 4,937 1,794 2,262 2,428 (Gain) loss on FX and derivatives revaluation (4,398 ) (16,295 ) 252 8,827 (2,064 ) Other non-core expense adjustments(6) (2,538 ) (21,794 ) 2,075 5,092 (702 ) Core Funds From Operations $716,071 $650,210 $656,001 $643,284 $608,354 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted(2) (3) 351,293 349,740 347,700 343,909 343,050 Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) $2.04 $1.86 $1.89 $1.87 $1.77 (1) Three Months Ended

Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 Depreciation and amortization per income statement $499,511 $493,458 $497,002 $461,167 $443,009 Non-real estate depreciation (8,546 ) (9,198 ) (9,820 ) (10,117 ) (10,356 ) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization $490,965 $484,260 $487,182 $451,050 $432,652

(2) Certain of Teraco's minority indirect shareholders have the right to put their shares in an upstream parent company of Teraco to Digital Realty in exchange for cash or the equivalent value of shares of Digital Realty common stock, or a combination thereof. U.S. GAAP requires Digital Realty to assume the put right is settled in shares for purposes of calculating diluted EPS. This same approach was utilized to calculate FFO/share. The potential future dilutive impact associated with this put right will be excluded from Core FFO and AFFO until settlement occurs – causing diluted share count to be higher for FFO than for Core FFO and AFFO. When calculating diluted FFO, Teraco related noncontrolling interest is added back to the FFO numerator as the denominator assumes all shares have been put back to Digital Realty.





Three Months Ended 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 Teraco noncontrolling share of FFO $15,410 $18,240 $17,018 $15,850 $13,286 Teraco related minority interest $ 15,410 $ 18,240 $ 17,018 $ 15,850 $ 13,286





(3) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of FFO and the share count detail section that follows the reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. For definitions and discussion of FFO and Core FFO, see the Definitions section. (4) Includes development fees included in gains, lease termination fees and gain on sale of equity investment included in other income. (5) Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance. (6) Includes write-offs associated with non-recurring legal and insurance expenses, impact of foreign tax rate changes and adjustments to reflect our proportionate share of transaction costs associated with noncontrolling interests.





Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data First Quarter 2026

Three Months Ended

Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 Core Funds From Operations $716,071 $650,210 $656,001 $643,284 $608,354 Adjustments: Non-real estate depreciation 8,546 9,198 9,820 10,117 10,356 Amortization of deferred financing costs 6,443 6,781 6,565 6,451 6,548 Amortization of debt discount/premium 1,581 1,341 1,293 1,251 1,125 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 20,908 17,327 18,174 18,026 16,700 Straight-line rental revenue (21,741 ) (34,351 ) (33,351 ) (23,698 ) (9,692 ) Straight-line rental expense (1,410 ) (97 ) (271 ) (475 ) (160 ) Above- and below-market rent amortization (1,007 ) (972 ) (864 ) (752 ) (706 ) Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (10,919 ) (26,184 ) 18,187 (30,714 ) (517 ) Leasing compensation and internal lease commissions 15,476 14,644 15,013 14,721 13,405 Recurring capital expenditures (1) (59,665 ) (168,539 ) (77,998 ) (62,083 ) (35,305 ) Adjusted Funds From Operations (2) $674,283 $469,358 $612,569 $576,127 $610,108 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic 351,059 349,354 347,301 343,546 342,594 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3) 351,293 349,740 347,700 343,909 343,050 AFFO per share - diluted (3) $1.92 $1.34 $1.76 $1.68 $1.78 Dividends per share and common unit $1.22 $1.22 $1.22 $1.22 $1.22 Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio 63.6% 90.9% 69.2% 72.8% 68.6% Three Months Ended

Share Count Detail 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding 351,059 349,354 347,301 343,546 342,594 Add: Effect of dilutive securities 234 386 399 362 456 Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted 351,293 349,740 347,700 343,909 343,050





(1) Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions. (2) For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the Definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders to FFO and Core FFO, see above. (3) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of FFO and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.





Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data First Quarter 2026

31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 Assets Investments in real estate: Real estate $31,633,899 $31,359,298 $30,194,891 $29,836,218 $27,947,964 Construction in progress 5,381,071 4,976,785 5,422,338 5,080,701 4,973,266 Land held for future development 199,681 91,130 66,668 73,665 69,089 Investments in Real Estate $37,214,651 $36,427,213 $35,683,897 $34,990,583 $32,990,319 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (10,355,181 ) (9,993,596 ) (9,665,380 ) (9,341,719 ) (8,856,535 ) Net Investments in Properties $26,859,470 $26,433,617 $26,018,517 $25,648,865 $24,133,784 Investment in unconsolidated entities 3,536,757 3,427,903 3,690,749 3,622,677 2,702,847 Net Investments in Real Estate $30,396,227 $29,861,520 $29,709,266 $29,271,542 $26,836,631 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net $1,105,080 $1,135,645 $1,167,398 $1,180,657 $1,165,924 Cash and cash equivalents 2,426,631 3,451,647 3,299,703 3,554,126 2,321,885 Accounts and other receivables, net (1) 1,430,242 1,358,895 1,496,105 1,586,146 1,373,521 Deferred rent, net 765,198 750,907 710,624 681,375 641,290 Goodwill 9,591,250 9,711,953 9,647,754 9,636,513 9,174,165 Customer relationship value, deferred leasing costs and other intangibles, net 2,053,368 2,134,698 2,080,898 2,171,318 2,124,989 Assets held for sale and contribution 441,064 349,826 116,624 139,993 953,236 Other assets 650,913 655,377 500,262 493,325 488,921 Total Assets $48,859,973 $49,410,468 $48,728,634 $48,714,995 $45,080,562 Liabilities and Equity Global unsecured revolving credit facilities, net $707,961 $899,090 $1,152,042 $567,699 $1,096,931 Unsecured term loans, net 432,450 439,536 438,933 440,788 404,335 Unsecured senior notes, net of discount 16,013,977 16,194,441 15,808,565 16,641,367 14,744,063 Secured and other debt, net of discount 842,245 869,068 825,894 802,294 770,950 Operating lease liabilities 1,218,509 1,253,217 1,285,067 1,298,085 1,281,572 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 2,419,888 2,600,979 2,377,726 2,310,882 1,927,611 Deferred tax liabilities 1,093,955 1,124,724 1,151,374 1,137,305 1,109,294 Accrued dividends and distributions - 428,337 - - - Security deposits and prepaid rents 733,974 754,920 699,528 653,640 559,768 Obligations associated with assets held for sale and contribution - 182 283 1,089 7,882 Total Liabilities $23,462,959 $24,564,494 $23,739,412 $23,853,149 $21,902,406 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,594,718 1,498,975 1,535,972 1,505,889 1,459,322 Equity Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000 shares authorized: Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (2) $193,540 $193,540 $193,540 $193,540 $193,540 Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (3) 203,264 203,264 203,264 203,264 203,264 Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4) 334,886 334,886 334,886 334,886 334,886 Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 502,000 shares authorized (5) 3,459 3,406 3,400 3,374 3,338 Additional paid-in capital 30,093,165 29,350,487 29,182,332 28,720,826 28,091,661 Dividends in excess of earnings (6,946,676 ) (6,690,722 ) (6,358,501 ) (5,997,607 ) (6,604,217 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (512,885 ) (469,198 ) (533,891 ) (543,756 ) (926,874 ) Total Stockholders' Equity $23,368,753 $22,925,663 $23,025,030 $22,914,527 $21,295,598 Noncontrolling Interests Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership $426,853 $415,456 $420,280 $431,000 $415,956 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 6,690 5,880 7,940 10,430 7,280 Total Noncontrolling Interests $433,543 $421,336 $428,220 $441,430 $423,236 Total Equity $23,802,296 $23,346,999 $23,453,250 $23,355,957 $21,718,834 Total Liabilities and Equity $48,859,973 $49,410,468 $48,728,634 $48,714,995 $45,080,562





(1) Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $79,224 and $62,803 as of March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, respectively. (2) Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 8,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025. (3) Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.850%, $210,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 8,400 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025. (4) Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.200%, $345,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 13,800 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025. (5) Common Stock: 348,924 and 336,743 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, respectively.





Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization and Financial Ratios

Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands

First Quarter 2026

Three Months Ended

Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) (1) 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $169,093 $88,466 $57,631 $1,021,975 $99,793 Interest expense 116,384 116,516 113,584 109,383 98,464 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment and modifications 4,119 (9 ) - - - Income tax expense (benefit) 16,008 (9,673 ) 11,695 12,883 17,135 Depreciation and amortization 499,511 493,458 497,002 461,167 443,009 EBITDA $805,115 $688,758 $679,912 $1,605,408 $658,400 Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation and amortization 60,291 70,260 65,922 59,172 55,861 Unconsolidated JV interest expense and tax expense 35,814 38,498 44,795 31,243 33,390 Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses 2,835 4,937 1,794 2,262 2,428 Transaction and integration expenses 15,685 36,083 86,559 22,546 39,902 (Gain) loss on disposition of properties, net (873 ) (42,865 ) (19,780 ) (931,830 ) (1,111 ) Provision for impairment - 78,553 - - - Other non-core adjustments, net(2) (4,270 ) (25,033 ) 2,523 9,545 (4,316 ) Noncontrolling interests (4,470 ) (2,536 ) (4,099 ) 14,790 (3,579 ) Preferred stock dividends 10,181 10,181 10,181 10,181 10,181 Adjusted EBITDA $920,307 $856,836 $867,807 $823,319 $791,156





(1) For definitions and discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, see the Definitions section. (2) Includes foreign exchange net unrealized gains/losses attributable to remeasurement impact of foreign tax rate changes, non-recurring legal and insurance expenses, gain (loss) on sale on disposition of properties held in unconsolidated JV and lease termination fees.





Three Months Ended Financial Ratios 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25 30-Sep-25 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 Total GAAP interest expense $116,384 $116,516 $113,584 $109,383 $98,464 Capitalized interest expense 35,637 34,783 32,923 29,393 30,095 Change in accrued interest and other non-cash amounts 30,268 (52,014 ) 41,265 (92,065 ) 45,416 Cash Interest Expense (3) $ 182,289 $ 99,285 $ 187,772 $ 46,711 $ 173,975 Preferred stock dividends 10,181 10,181 10,181 10,181 10,181 Total Fixed Charges (4) $ 162,202 $ 161,479 $ 156,687 $ 148,957 $ 138,739 Coverage Interest coverage ratio(5) 5.2x 4.8x 4.9x 5.0x 5.3x Cash interest coverage ratio(6) 4.4x 6.8x 3.9x 11.2x 4.1x Fixed charge coverage ratio(7) 4.9x 4.5x 4.6x 4.7x 4.9x Cash fixed charge coverage ratio(8) 4.2x 6.3x 3.8x 9.9x 3.9x Leverage Debt to total enterprise value(9)(10) 21.7 % 25.1 % 23.0 % 23.2 % 25.4 % Debt-plus-preferred-stock-to-total-enterprise-value(10)(11) 22.7 % 26.1 % 23.9 % 24.1 % 26.6 % Pre-tax income to interest expense(12) 2.5x 1.8x 1.6x 10.6x 2.1x Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA(13) 4.7x 4.9x 4.9x 5.1x 5.1x





(3) Cash interest expense is interest expense less amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees and includes interest that we capitalized. We consider cash interest expense to be a useful measure of interest as it excludes non-cash-based interest expense. (4) Fixed charges consist of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, scheduled debt principal payments and preferred stock dividends. (5) Adjusted EBITDA (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), divided by GAAP interest expense plus capitalized interest (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities interest expense). (6) Adjusted EBITDA (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), divided by cash interest expense (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities interest expense). (7) Adjusted EBITDA (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), divided by fixed charges (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities fixed charges). (8) Adjusted EBITDA (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), divided by the sum of cash interest expense and preferred stock dividends (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated entities cash fixed charges). (9) Total debt divided by market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock. (10) Total enterprise value defined as market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock. (11) Same as (9), except numerator includes preferred stock. (12) Calculated as net income plus interest expense divided by GAAP interest expense. (13) Calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus finance lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated entities debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated entities cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), multiplied by four.



Definitions

Funds From Operations (FFO):

We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) in the Nareit Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents net income (loss) available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gain (loss) from the disposition of real estate assets, provision for impairment, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), our share of unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in operating partnership and reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) :

We present core funds from operations, or Core FFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, in excluding certain items that do not reflect core revenue or expense streams, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in our core business operating performance. We calculate Core FFO by adding to or subtracting from FFO (i) other non-core revenue adjustments, (ii) transaction and integration expenses, (iii) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and modifications, (iv) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock, (v) severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses, (vi) gain/loss on FX and derivatives revaluation, and (vii) other non-core expense adjustments. Because certain of these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of Core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate Core FFO differently than we do and accordingly, our Core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' Core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) :

We present adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, when compared year over year, it assesses our ability to fund dividend and distribution requirements from our operating activities. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, AFFO will be used by investors as a basis to assess our ability to fund dividend payments in comparison to other REITs, including on a per share and unit basis. We calculate AFFO by adding to or subtracting from Core FFO (i) non-real estate depreciation, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs, (iii) amortization of debt discount/premium, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (v) straight-line rental revenue, (vi) straight-line rental expense, (vii) above- and below-market rent amortization, (viii) deferred tax expense / (benefit), (ix) leasing compensation and internal lease commissions, and (x) recurring capital expenditures. Other REITs may calculate AFFO differently than we do and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs' AFFO. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA :

We believe that earnings before interest expense, gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and modifications, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), are useful supplemental performance measures because they allow investors to view our performance without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization or the cost of debt and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, (i) unconsolidated entities real estate related depreciation & amortization, (ii) unconsolidated entities interest expense and tax expense, (iii) severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses, (iv) transaction and integration expenses, (v) gain (loss) on sale / deconsolidation, (vi) provision for impairment, (vii) other non-core adjustments, net, (viii) noncontrolling interests, (ix) preferred stock dividends, and (x) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. In addition, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and income taxes, exclude capitalized costs, such as leasing commissions, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utility as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and, accordingly, our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs' EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our financial performance.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI :

Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue, tenant reimbursement revenue and interconnection revenue less utilities expense, rental property operating expenses, property taxes and insurance expenses (as reflected in the statement of operations). NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measurement of operating performance of the company's rental portfolio. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above- and below-market rent amortization. Cash NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measure of property operating performance on a cash basis. Same-Capital Cash NOI represents data centers owned as of December 31, 2024 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development and excludes data centers that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2025-2026, data centers classified as held for sale and contribution, and data centers sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented (prior period numbers adjusted to reflect current same-capital pool). However, because NOI and cash NOI exclude depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of NOI and cash NOI as measures of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate NOI and cash NOI differently than we do and, accordingly, our NOI and cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs' NOI and cash NOI. NOI and cash NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance.

Additional Definitions

GAAP refers to United States generally accepted accounting principles.

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus finance lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated entities debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated entities cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated entities EBITDA), multiplied by four.

Debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value is total debt plus preferred stock divided by total debt plus the liquidation value of preferred stock and the market value of outstanding Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units, assuming the redemption of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units for shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock.

Fixed charge coverage ratio is Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest and preferred stock dividends. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, GAAP interest expense was $116 million, capitalized interest was $36 million and preferred stock dividends were $10 million.

Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25 31-Mar-25 Operating income before gain (loss) on disposition of properties, net $ 266,933 $ 112,624 $ 195,750 Fee income (34,899 ) (45,692 ) (20,643 ) Other income (47 ) (372 ) (133 ) Depreciation and amortization 499,511 493,458 443,009 General and administrative 151,923 159,283 121,112 Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses 2,835 4,937 2,428 Transaction and integration expenses 15,685 36,083 39,902 Provision for impairment - 78,553 - Other expenses 23 98 112 Net Operating Income $ 901,964 $ 838,972 $ 781,537 Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI) Net Operating Income $ 901,964 $ 838,972 $ 781,537 Straight-line rental revenue (21,813 ) (34,359 ) (9,693 ) Straight-line rental expense (1,423 ) (140 ) 24 Above- and below-market rent amortization (1,007 ) (972 ) (706 ) Cash Net Operating Income $ 877,721 $ 803,501 $ 771,162 Constant Currency Core FFO Reconciliation Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) 31-Mar-26 31-Mar-25 Core FFO (1) $ 716,071 $ 608,354 Core FFO impact of holding '25 Exchange Rates Constant(2) (26,418 ) - Constant Currency Core FFO $ 689,653 $ 608,354 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted 351,293 343,050 Constant Currency Core FFO Per Share $ 1.96 $ 1.77





(1) As reconciled to net income above. (2) Adjustment calculated by holding currency translation rates for 2026 constant with average currency translation rates that were applicable to the same periods in 2025.



This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our economic outlook, our expected investment and expansion activity, anticipated continued demand for our products and service, our liquidity, our joint ventures, supply and demand for data center and colocation capacity, our acquisition and disposition activity, pricing and net effective leasing economics, market dynamics and data center fundamentals, our strategic priorities, our product offerings, available inventory, rent from leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced and other contracted rent to be received in future periods, rental rates on future leases, lag between signing and commencement, cap rates and yields, investment activity, the company's FFO, Core FFO, constant currency Core FFO, adjusted FFO, and net income, 2026 outlook and underlying assumptions, information related to trends, our strategy and plans, leasing expectations, weighted average lease terms, the exercise of lease extensions, lease expirations, debt maturities, annualized rent at expiration of leases, the effect new leases and increases in rental rates will have on our rental revenue, our credit ratings, construction and development activity and plans, projected construction costs, estimated yields on investment, expected occupancy, expected square footage and IT load capacity upon completion of development projects, backlog NOI, NAV components, and other forward-looking financial data. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:



reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending;

decreased rental rates, increased operating costs or increased vacancy rates;

increased competition or available supply of data center capacity;

the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services;

breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers;

our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development capacity, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties;

the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions;

increased tariffs, global supply chain or procurement disruptions, or increased supply chain costs;

the impact from periods of heightened inflation on our costs, such as operating and general and administrative expenses, interest expense and real estate acquisition and construction costs;

the impact on our customers' and our suppliers' operations during an epidemic, pandemic, or other global events;

our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers;

changes in political conditions, geopolitical turmoil, political instability, civil disturbances, restrictive governmental actions or nationalization in the countries in which we operate;

our inability to retain data center capacity that we lease or sublease from third parties;

information security, cyberattacks, security breaches and data privacy breaches;

difficulties managing an international business and acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions and unfamiliar metropolitan areas;

our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent and future acquisitions;

our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses;

difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions;

risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments;

risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements;

our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital;

financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates;

adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;

our inability to manage our growth effectively;

losses in excess of our insurance coverage;

our inability to attract and retain talent;

environmental liabilities, risks related to natural disasters and our inability to achieve our sustainability goals;

the expected operating performance of anticipated near-term acquisitions and descriptions relating to these expectations;

our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our company;

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s failure to maintain its status as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes;

Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s failure to qualify as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes;

restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities;

changes in local, state, federal and international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates; and the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect us.

The risks included here are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Several additional material risks are discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Those risks continue to be relevant to our performance and financial condition. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Digital Realty, Digital Realty Trust, the Digital Realty logo, Interxion, Turn-Key Flex, Powered Base Building, ServiceFabric, AnyScale Colo, Pervasive Data Center Architecture, PlatformDIGITAL, PDx, Data Gravity Index and Data Gravity Index DGx are registered trademarks and service marks of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other names, trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.