Sierra Leone Signs Offshore Petroleum License With Marginal Energy

The Government of Sierra Leone has signed a new offshore petroleum license agreement with Nigerian-based independent energy company Marginal Energy, advancing efforts to attract upstream investment and unlock the country's hydrocarbon potential.

The agreement was formalized on April 23 at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, reinforcing Sierra Leone's growing profile among frontier exploration markets.

Signed through the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL), the license grants Marginal Energy exclusive rights to explore, develop and produce hydrocarbons across five offshore blocks – G-Blocks 145, 146, 147, 160 and 161 – covering approximately 6,800 KM2.

The deal establishes a full-cycle upstream program, spanning exploration through to potential production, under a fiscal and regulatory framework designed to balance investor returns with national value creation.

According to details released by PDSL, the agreement includes a structured exploration period of up to seven years, alongside a minimum work program incorporating 3D seismic acquisition, advanced geoscience studies and drilling commitments. The company has committed to invest more than $225 million during the exploration phases.

In a statement released by PDSL, President Julius Maada Bio said the agreement reflects the government's commitment to“responsibly harnessing Sierra Leone's natural resources for sustainable economic transformation,” adding that partnerships with capable investors will help accelerate development of the country's petroleum sector.

PDSL Director General Foday Mansaray described the deal as“an important step in unlocking Sierra Leone's offshore potential,” emphasizing the country's focus on transparency and competitiveness. The agreement also includes provisions for local content development, technology transfer and environmental management, aligning with Sierra Leone's broader strategy to ensure long-term economic benefits from resource development.

For Marginal Energy, which brings over two decades of experience in the Niger Delta, the agreement represents an entry into a largely underexplored basin with significant upside potential. The company said it is committed to deploying its technical and financial capabilities to advance exploration while maintaining high standards of environmental and operational performance.

The signing comes as African governments continue to position their upstream sectors to attract capital amid shifting global energy dynamics. It also follows a reconnaissance permit agreement signed by PDSL with Shell at the forum a day earlier, enabling Shell to conduct advanced geological and geophysical surveys across multiple offshore blocks.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.