Uganda: Parliament Passes Reforms To Professionalise Teaching Sector

Parliament has passed the National Teachers Bill, 2024, marking a significant legislative shift aimed at professionalising and regulating the country's teaching workforce.

The Bill seeks to operationalise the National Teachers' Policy adopted by Cabinet in 2019, by embedding its provisions into law and introduces a comprehensive regulatory framework to standardise teacher training, registration, licensing and professional conduct.

The Bill was approved during a plenary sitting presided over by Speaker Anita Among, on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

According to the State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo, once enacted, the law will establish a statutory body, the National Teachers Council, mandated to oversee the registration and licensing of teachers, enforce ethical standards, and administer disciplinary procedures.”

Hon. Jonathan Odur (UPC, Erute County South), observed that the Bill comes against a backdrop of persistent challenges in Uganda's education sector.

”This Bill will address teacher absenteeism, weak professional standards, low qualifications and limited oversight mechanisms,” he said.

While the Education (Pre-Primary, Primary and Post-Primary) Act, 2008 provides for teacher registration and licensing, Hon. Odur argued that it lacks“a coherent institutional framework to regulate the profession comprehensively.”

Hon. Nathan Nandala Mafabi, (FDC, Budadiri West County) pointed out that the new law aims to close these gaps by consolidating scattered provisions into a single, robust legal regime.

“It also aligns with broader public sector reforms, including the phasing out of certain administrative positions that previously created ambiguities in teacher management,” he said.

The Chairperson Committee on Education and Sports, Hon. James Kubeketerya outlined that the National Teachers Bill introduces several far-reaching reforms that include mandatory registration and licensing, teacher and internship programme and continuous Professional Development (CPD), among others.

“All teachers will be required to register with the National Teachers Council and obtain a valid teaching licence before practising,” Kubeketerya said.

He added the Bill provides for collaboration between the proposed Council and the National Council for Higher Education in accrediting teacher training programmes.

The Committee noted that the Bill would“promote, maintain and protect ethical standards” while providing a clear institutional framework for teacher management.

The Bill will be forwarded to the President for assent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.