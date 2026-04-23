Asia Intelligence Brief For Thursday, April 23, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Rio Times - Asia Pulse

Covering: Japan · Nikkei 60,000 · Manufacturing PMI · KOSPI · Korea GDP · Uzbekistan · Nuclear · China · Samsung SDI · Mercedes · SoftBank · Iran · Hormuz





What Matters Today



1

Nikkei Crosses 60,000 for the First Time in History - KOSPI Hits 6,538 Intraday Record - Then Both Reversed as US Intercepted Iranian Tankers in Asian Waters

Today's Asia intelligence brief leads with a milestone and its immediate negation. Japan's Nikkei 225 breached the 60,000 level for the first time in its 76-year history at 9:06 AM Tokyo time on Thursday, touching an intraday record of 60,013.98. South Korea's KOSPI simultaneously reached a new intraday all-time high of 6,538.72, powered by GDP data showing the country's fastest quarterly growth since Q3 2020. Then both reversed. The Nikkei closed down 0.75% at 59,140.23. The KOSPI held better, closing up 0.90% at 6,475.81. The catalyst for the reversal: reports that the US military had intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged oil tankers in Asian waters - near India, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka - expanding the naval enforcement zone from the Gulf into the shipping lanes that Asian economies depend on.

The Nikkei's 60,000 milestone deserves the analytical precision that the headline obscures. Only 42 of 225 Nikkei components rose on Thursday; 158 fell. Only 17% of all stocks on the Tokyo Prime Market were in the green. The NT ratio - which divides the Nikkei by the broader Topix index - hit a record 15.74, meaning the tech-heavy Nikkei is outperforming the wider market at an unprecedented rate. SoftBank Group surged 8.9% intraday (closing +3.86%), powered by Bloomberg's report that the company is seeking a $10 billion margin loan backed by its OpenAI holdings. Advantest added 2.65%. Tokyo Electron climbed 1.76%. The Nikkei's 60,000 was a five-stock achievement, not a 225-stock achievement. The broader Japanese economy is not participating in the rally that its flagship index celebrates.

The KOSPI's record is fundamentally different - and fundamentally stronger. Korea's Q1 GDP grew faster than expected, the fastest quarterly expansion since the pandemic recovery in late 2020. The KOSPI's record is supported by: Samsung's ₩57.2 trillion Q1 record, SK Hynix's ₩19 trillion chip plant, the IMF's GDP upgrade to 4.7%, nuclear restarts, and the ₩26.2 trillion emergency budget. The KOSPI has risen 48% from its war low in six weeks - a recovery driven by structural semiconductor demand, not just ceasefire optimism. The current P/E ratio of approximately 16 compares to the 1989 Japanese bubble's P/E of 70, confirming that these records reflect earnings growth rather than speculative excess.

For Latin American investors, the split-second milestone and its reversal capture the new market regime perfectly. The Nikkei's 60,000 is the financial economy's celebration; the reversal on Iranian tanker interceptions is the physical economy's constraint. As our previous Asia intelligence brief documented, the extension bought time but did not restore supply. Thursday proved it: the moment US naval enforcement expanded into Asian waters (India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka), the extension's relief evaporated. Latin American investors tracking Asian equities should distinguish between the KOSPI's fundamental record (GDP growth, semiconductor demand, structural reform) and the Nikkei's concentrated record (five AI stocks carrying 225). The KOSPI is the investment case. The Nikkei's 60,000 is the headline.



2

Japan Manufacturing PMI: Fastest Expansion in Four Years in April - Firms Boosting Output Amid Middle East Supply Concerns - The Crisis Is Creating Production, Not Destroying It

The S&P Global flash Purchasing Managers' Index for April delivered the data point that contradicts the recession narrative this brief has been testing for weeks. Japan's manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in four years, with firms actively boosting output rather than cutting it. The motivation is not demand-driven optimism - it is supply-driven precaution. Japanese manufacturers are increasing production because they fear supply disruptions from the Middle East will interrupt their input chains, and they are building inventory buffers now while they still can.

The PMI data reframes the crisis's impact on Japanese industry. The Nikkei's 60,000 milestone suggested the financial economy was thriving while the trade surplus miss (¥667 billion vs ¥1.1 trillion forecast) suggested the physical economy was struggling. The PMI adds a third dimension: the manufacturing sector is accelerating precisely because of the crisis, not despite it. Japanese firms are running factories harder to build the stockpiles that protect against the supply disruption they expect. This is the behaviour that European firms exhibited during the 2022 Russia gas crisis - precautionary inventory building that boosts output statistics while masking the vulnerability that motivates the production. The PMI expansion is real. The reason for it is fear.

For Latin American investors, Japan's manufacturing acceleration creates immediate demand for the raw materials that Japanese factories consume: Brazilian iron ore (steel production), Chilean copper (electronics manufacturing), Argentine lithium (battery production), and Colombian coal (industrial energy). The demand is not speculative - it is precautionary production that is happening now, generating purchase orders for Latin American commodities that convert into export revenues within the current quarter. Japan's $10 billion JBIC/NEXI energy framework provides the financing. The PMI confirms the demand. Latin American commodity exporters face a Japanese manufacturing sector that is running at its fastest pace in four years - and every unit of output requires the inputs Latin America produces.



3

Uzbekistan Plans $1 Billion Nuclear Power Project - Two 55-Megawatt Reactors - Deepening Nuclear Cooperation With Russia Following March 2026 Agreements

Uzbekistan is investing nearly $1 billion in the first phase of a small modular nuclear power project in the Jizzakh region, beginning with two 55-megawatt reactors. The project follows nuclear cooperation agreements signed with Russia in March 2026 and represents Central Asia's most concrete commitment to nuclear energy as an alternative to the oil and gas dependency that the Hormuz crisis has exposed. Officials said the project would raise industrial standards, support local suppliers, expand transport and service sectors, create jobs, and deepen the Uzbekistan-Russia nuclear partnership.

The Uzbekistan nuclear project connects to the broader Asian energy diversification that this brief has tracked through Japan's $10 billion framework, Korea's nuclear restarts, and India's reserve management. Central Asia - Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan - occupies a strategic energy position: rich in hydrocarbon resources but vulnerable to the price volatility and transit disruptions that the Iran war has demonstrated. Uzbekistan's choice of nuclear is the structural hedge: once operational, the reactors produce baseload electricity independent of oil prices, Hormuz status, or geopolitical disruption. The choice of Russian technology deepens Moscow's energy influence in Central Asia during a period when Washington is sanctioning Russian energy elsewhere - a contradiction that Latin American and Asian policymakers must navigate.

For Latin American investors, Uzbekistan's nuclear project signals the global trend toward small modular reactors (SMRs) as the crisis-era energy solution. Argentina's CAREM reactor - the most advanced SMR project in Latin America - is the direct parallel: a small, domestically-designed nuclear reactor that provides energy independence from fossil fuel price volatility. Uzbekistan's $1 billion investment validates the SMR concept at a scale that Argentina's CAREM has been pursuing for a decade. If both projects reach operational status, they demonstrate that small nuclear is commercially viable for middle-income countries - creating a template for Brazil, Chile, and Colombia to consider. The Russian technology partnership raises geopolitical questions that Argentina's domestically-developed CAREM avoids - but the economic logic (energy independence from oil volatility) is identical.



4

"What If China Succeeds?" - Asia Cable Analysis: CCP Success Would Dismantle US Alliances, Expose Taiwan, Push Allies Toward Nuclear Options, Weaponise Technology Dominance

The Asia Cable published the geopolitical analysis that this brief considers the most consequential strategic assessment of the week: "What If China Succeeds?" The analysis defines Chinese success as the CCP envisions it: dismantling US alliances in Asia, exposing Taiwan to coercion or conquest, weakening American credibility globally, and pushing US allies toward independent nuclear deterrence. Beijing would use military reach, closed trade practices, and technological dominance to reshape the regional order in its image.

The analysis gains urgency from three concurrent developments this brief has documented. First, the Macron-Tusk nuclear deterrence framework in Europe - seven countries building nuclear autonomy because Washington's reliability is questioned - is exactly the "allies toward nuclear options" scenario the analysis describes, already manifesting in Europe while the analysis applies it to Asia. Second, China's navy brushing past Japan's Okinawa islands on Thursday - testing Japanese responses during maximum US naval diversion - is the "dismantling US alliances" mechanism in real-time execution. Third, Australia's "China threat" media narrative - casting the Iran war into Taiwan invasion warnings - demonstrates how the framing of Chinese success shapes allied policy responses before the success materialises. The question "what if China succeeds?" is not hypothetical. The components of success - testing US alliances (Okinawa transit), advancing territorial claims (SCS shoal), expanding economic influence (yuan bonds in HK), and exploiting geopolitical distraction (Hormuz diverts US Navy) - are all happening simultaneously.

For Latin American investors, the "What If China Succeeds?" analysis frames the strategic environment that shapes Latin American trade relationships for the next decade. China is Latin America's largest trade partner for Brazil, Chile, and Peru. Chinese success - as the analysis defines it - would create a regional order where Latin American trade with Asia flows through a Chinese-dominated system rather than a US-guaranteed one. The implications: Latin American trade agreements, shipping routes, payment systems (yuan vs dollar), and strategic partnerships would all recalibrate. Latin American governments that hedge between Washington and Beijing - as most currently do - face a future where the hedge becomes untenable and a choice becomes necessary. The "what if" analysis is the intellectual framework for that choice.



5

Samsung SDI Signs First Mercedes-Benz EV Battery Contract - Korea's Industrial Diversification: Semiconductors AND Batteries as Twin Pillars of Crisis-Proof Growth

Samsung SDI's first EV battery supply contract with Mercedes-Benz, signed in Seoul on April 20, represents the other half of South Korea's industrial strategy - the half that is not semiconductors. While SK Hynix invests $12.9 billion in AI chip packaging and Samsung Electronics posts ₩57.2 trillion in record quarterly revenue, Samsung SDI is building the battery supply relationships that position Korea in the EV revolution alongside the AI revolution. Korea is the only country simultaneously leading in both semiconductor memory (Samsung, SK Hynix) and EV batteries (Samsung SDI, LG Energy Solution, SK On).

The Mercedes partnership is strategically significant because it connects Korea's battery sector to Europe's most prestigious automotive brand during the energy crisis that is accelerating EV adoption. European consumers paying €2.07 per litre for gasoline (Germany's current price, +14%) face the strongest economic incentive to switch to electric vehicles in history. The higher fuel prices go, the stronger the EV value proposition becomes. Mercedes' decision to source batteries from Samsung SDI - rather than China's CATL or BYD - reflects both technology quality and geopolitical de-risking: European automakers are diversifying supply chains away from Chinese dependency toward Korean and Japanese alternatives.

For Latin American investors, Samsung SDI's Mercedes deal extends the battery supply chain demand for Latin American lithium. Chile, Argentina, and Brazil's lithium triangle holds approximately 56% of the world's lithium reserves. Every Samsung SDI battery destined for a Mercedes EV contains Latin American lithium in its cathode. The deal is not a single contract - it is a supply chain relationship that generates years of procurement demand. Korean battery manufacturers (Samsung SDI, LG Energy Solution, SK On) are collectively the world's second-largest battery producers after China. Their European partnerships - Mercedes, BMW, Volkswagen, Stellantis - create the demand pipeline for Latin American lithium, nickel, and cobalt that the Inflation Reduction Act and European Battery Regulation both incentivise. The KOSPI's record is built on semiconductors. The next decade's growth is built on batteries. Latin American mineral exporters supply both.











Market Snapshot









INSTRUMENT

LEVEL

MOVE

NOTE





Nikkei 225

59,140 (-0.75%) | intraday 60,013

▼ breached 60K then reversed

Only 42/225 stocks rose; NT ratio record 15.74; SoftBank +3.86%; 5-stock rally, not 225





KOSPI

6,475 (+0.90%) | intraday 6,538

▲ new intraday record; Q1 GDP fastest since 2020

Fundamentally stronger than Nikkei; broad-based; semiconductor + GDP + fiscal support





Japan Mfg PMI

Fastest expansion in 4 years

▲ firms boosting output; precautionary

Supply-concern driven; inventory building; demand for LATAM raw materials accelerating





SoftBank

+3.86% close (+8.9% intraday)

▲ $10B margin loan for OpenAI

Arm CEO Haas → SoftBank Group International CEO; biggest AI debt bet in history





Iran/Hormuz

Iran seized 2 ships; US seized 3+ tankers

▼ enforcement now in Asian waters

Tankers intercepted near India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka; Iran: talks "waste of time"; Trump: "shoot and kill"





China Navy

Passed near Okinawa islands

▼ testing Japan during US diversion

"What if China succeeds?" analysis: SCS shoal + Okinawa + yuan bonds = components in motion







Conflict & Stability TrackerCriticalNaval Confrontation Expands Into Asian Waters - US Intercepting Iranian Tankers Near India, Malaysia, Sri LankaThe enforcement perimeter is no longer the Gulf. US forces intercepted three Iranian tankers in Asian waters - near India, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. Iran seized two ships in Hormuz. Iran calls talks "waste of time." Trump orders "shoot and kill" on mine-layers. The ceasefire prevents bombing. It does not prevent the naval confrontation that killed Thursday's record rallies within hours of their achievement.TenseChinese Navy Near Okinawa + SCS Shoal Blockage + Yuan Bonds = Beijing Testing Limits During US DistractionChinese warships near Okinawa. SCS shoal physically obstructed. ¥15.5B yuan bonds issued in HK. "What if China succeeds?" analysis published. The components of Chinese strategic advance are all in motion simultaneously. The US Navy is busy seizing Iranian tankers near India. Japan's response capacity is untested. The Hormuz crisis is China's opportunity window.PositiveJapan PMI Fastest in 4 Years + Korea GDP Fastest Since 2020 + Samsung SDI-Mercedes = Asia's Real Economy Is AcceleratingJapan's manufacturing is expanding at its fastest pace in four years. Korea's GDP is growing at its fastest since 2020. Samsung SDI signs Mercedes. SK Hynix invests $12.9B. The real economy data contradicts the market reversal. Firms are producing more, not less. The crisis is creating precautionary demand that boosts output. The fear is the fuel.WatchingUzbekistan $1B Nuclear: Central Asia Building Energy Independence While the Crisis Demonstrates WhyUzbekistan's two-reactor nuclear project deepens Russian energy influence in Central Asia. But the logic - energy independence from oil/gas price volatility - is universal. Argentina's CAREM reactor is the Latin American parallel. If both reach operations, small nuclear becomes the proven alternative for middle-income countries trapped between fossil fuel dependency and renewable intermittency.Fast Take60,000SoftBank (+8.9%), Advantest (+2.65%), Tokyo Electron (+1.76%), Fujikura (+1%) - the AI names that have carried the index since February. The other 158 components that fell are the broader Japanese economy: manufacturers, retailers, utilities, banks, construction. The Nikkei's 60,000 is real in the sense that it happened. It is misleading in the sense that it suggests Japan's economy is thriving. Japan's manufacturing is thriving (PMI fastest in 4 years). Japan's AI stocks are thriving. Japan's broader equity market is not. The KOSPI's 6,538 is a more honest record: broad-based, GDP-supported, structurally anchored. Investors should own Korea's breadth, not Japan's headline.PMIThe PMI expansion is real output, real orders, real commodity consumption. But the motivation is not optimism - it is the expectation that supply chains will be disrupted by the Hormuz confrontation that expanded into Asian waters today. Japanese manufacturers are building stockpiles now because they may not be able to get inputs later. Every precautionary barrel of iron ore, copper shipment, and lithium delivery is a Latin American export order generated by fear. Fear is an ugly motive. It produces beautiful demand data.NuclearOnce a reactor is operational, it produces electricity regardless of who controls the strait, who seizes whose ships, and whether Iran's government is fractured or unified. Korea restarted reactors. Japan is extending plant lifetimes. Uzbekistan is building new ones. The crisis is the best advertisement nuclear energy has received since Fukushima made it unfashionable. Argentina's CAREM is the Latin American version of the same thesis. The question for Brazil, Chile, and Colombia: if Uzbekistan can commit $1 billion to nuclear during a war, what is the excuse for not pursuing energy independence when the alternative is permanent vulnerability to the next chokepoint crisis?ChinaThe components are already visible: warships near Okinawa, SCS shoals blocked, yuan bonds in Hong Kong, secondary sanctions driving de-dollarisation, and a US Navy too busy seizing Iranian tankers near India to patrol the Taiwan Strait. The "what if" is not a scenario exercise. It is a progress report. Every day the US Navy spends in the Indian Ocean is a day it does not spend in the Pacific. Beijing's strategic calendar did not pause for Hormuz. It accelerated.Developments to Watch01PMI says manufacturing is accelerating. Trade surplus says energy imports are overwhelming exports. Nikkei says AI stocks are soaring. Topix says the broader market is falling. The BOJ faces the most information-rich and contradictory data environment in its modern history.02The ₩19T investment needs earnings validation. If Q1 results confirm AI memory demand justifies the expenditure: KOSPI builds on 6,538. If they disappoint: the investment looks premature.03Three Iranian tankers intercepted near India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka. If enforcement continues expanding: Asian shipping lanes become contested space. Insurance premiums spike for Indian Ocean routes. Latin American commodities transiting to Asia face new logistics risk.04The largest AI-related debt financing ever. If executed: SoftBank's leverage on OpenAI (and the broader AI ecosystem) increases dramatically. If credit markets balk: the AI investment thesis faces its first financing constraint.05Will Tokyo issue a diplomatic protest? Increase JSDF patrols? Or accept the transit as routine? The response calibrates China's next move - and tests the US-Japan alliance during maximum US naval diversion.06Trump ordered "shoot and kill" on mine-layers and ramped up minesweeping. If mines are found in Hormuz: the strait becomes an explosive hazard that affects every vessel regardless of flag, seizures, or ceasefire. Mined waters are the escalation that no ceasefire framework can contain.Bottom LineAsia's Thursday intelligence brief captures the day the Nikkei touched 60,000, the KOSPI touched 6,538, and both reversed - because the naval confrontation that the ceasefire was supposed to prevent expanded into Asian waters. The Nikkei's milestone was a five-stock AI rally that 158 of 225 components did not participate in. The KOSPI's record was fundamentally stronger - GDP-driven, semiconductor-anchored, broad-based. Both were killed by the same catalyst: US interception of three Iranian oil tankers near India, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. The enforcement zone is no longer the Gulf. It is the Indian Ocean. And the Indian Ocean is where Asian energy supply travels.The data beneath the headline reversal tells a more complex story. Japan's manufacturing PMI expanded at its fastest pace in four years - firms are producing more, not less, building inventory buffers against the supply disruption they expect. Korea's Q1 GDP grew at its fastest since 2020. Samsung SDI signed Mercedes-Benz for EV batteries. SoftBank is seeking a $10 billion margin loan against its OpenAI holdings. Uzbekistan committed $1 billion to nuclear. China's navy passed near Okinawa. The "What If China Succeeds?" analysis was published. The real economy is accelerating while the financial markets are constrained by a naval confrontation that the ceasefire extension was supposed to resolve but instead has institutionalised.For Latin American investors, this Asia intelligence brief delivers five signals. First, the Nikkei's 60,000 and its reversal illustrate the difference between an AI-concentrated rally (Japan) and a fundamentally broad record (Korea) - Latin American investors should own Korea's breadth, not Japan's headline. Second, Japan's PMI acceleration creates precautionary demand for Latin American commodities (iron ore, copper, lithium) that is generating purchase orders now. Third, Uzbekistan's nuclear project validates the SMR energy independence thesis that Argentina's CAREM has pursued - and asks why Brazil, Chile, and Colombia are not pursuing the same. Fourth, the "What If China Succeeds?" analysis frames the strategic choice Latin American governments will eventually face between Chinese and American economic architectures. Fifth, Samsung SDI's Mercedes deal extends battery supply chain demand for Latin American lithium, nickel, and cobalt for years. The Nikkei hit 60,000 and the world did not celebrate. It hit 59,140 and the world moved on. The records are not the story. The naval confrontation in Asian waters is the story. The records are the noise around it.