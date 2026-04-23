Director, Equity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism, Student Affairs, McMaster University

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Dr. Clare Warner's (she/her) focus is on race and education. She teaches ARTSSCI 4CI3 / Diversity and Human Rights Inquiry. She is McMaster's inaugural Director for equity, inclusion and anti-racism in the department of Student Affairs. She is an anti-racist educator and researcher who has worked across the education sector as a teacher, subject leader, teacher trainer and school board consultant. Her work focuses on unearthing the specific mechanisms of exclusion within systems that marginalize non dominant groups and on how Black and racialized communities leverage cultural assets to resist and survive. She holds a PhD in Educational Studies from Goldsmiths, University of London.

–present Director. Equity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism, Student Affairs, McMaster University

2018 Goldsmiths, University of London, PhD, Educational Studies

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