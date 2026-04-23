Grenade Explodes In Apartment Building In Mykolaiv: One Dead, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Mykolaiv region police stated this on Facebook.

"Police are establishing the circumstances of the explosion in the Lisky district of Mykolaiv. The report of the incident was received by police earlier today. An investigative team, explosive ordnance specialists, medics, and rescuers were dispatched to the scene," the statement said.

Preliminary information indicates that a 45-year-old man was killed in a grenade explosion in one of the apartments, and his 38-year-old partner was injured. Their 11-year-old son was also in the apartment at the time; according to initial reports, he was not injured.

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Police officers are working at the scene, and all circumstances are being established. Authorities are deciding on the legal classification of the incident and whether to enter it into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.

As previously reported, in another incident in the Mykolaiv region, a three-year-old child and a woman were killed when a grenade exploded in the yard of a house.