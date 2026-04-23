Qatar Sets Vaccination Requirements For Haj 2026

Qatar's Ministry of Public Health has announced vaccination requirements for Haj 1447 AH (2026), aimed at protecting pilgrims' health and limiting the spread of infectious diseases.

The ministry said the quadrivalent meningococcal (ACYW-135) vaccine is mandatory for all pilgrims. The Covid-19 vaccine is required for high-risk groups, including those over 65, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic or immunocompromising conditions. It is also recommended for all adults aged 18 and above, alongside the seasonal influenza vaccine.

Optional vaccines include the pneumococcal vaccine for older adults and those with certain health conditions, and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for people aged 60 and above.

All required vaccines are available at primary healthcare centres across the country. Pilgrims are advised to complete vaccinations at least 10 days before travelling to Saudi Arabia.

The ministry urged pilgrims to follow preventive measures, particularly given the increased risk of infection during Hajj due to crowding. Those with chronic conditions are advised to consult a doctor in advance and ensure they have sufficient medication.

In co-ordination with Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs and Qatar Red Crescent, the ministry has also issued a Pilgrim's Health Guide with advice for before, during and after Haj.

Officials said the measures align with Qatar's National Health Strategy 2024-2030, which focuses on prevention and improving public health outcomes.