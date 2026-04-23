QFMA And QFCRA Participate In International Week Of Action

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) and the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) participated in the second International Week of Action, a global campaign initiated by the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

Millions of consumers increasingly rely on social media for financial information, exposing them to the risk of online promotions involving illegal financial products and services. This joint action campaign highlights the collective dedication of regulators to consumer protection. For the second consecutive year, regulators joined forces in a coordinated initiative to tackle the risks associated with unlawful financial promotions by influencers.

From 20 - 24 April 2026, 17 regulatory authorities from around the globe participated in the campaign, demonstrating a broad and global commitment to addressing unlawful financial promotions. Participation included regulators undertaking enforcement actions, regulatory measures, consumer awareness campaigns and/or educational programmes encouraging finfluencers to act responsibly.

As part of this initiative, the QFMA and QFCRA conducted awareness campaigns to develop community understanding of how to navigate the growing risks posed by firms offering illegal products and/or services, and finfluencers who promote these financial products and services online, highlighting the types of scams that take place in Qatar.

"The QFMA's participation in the International Week of Action is in line with our ongoing efforts to enhance consumers' financial awareness and to empower them to make informed decisions. The QFMA will continue to cooperate with financial regulators to strengthen consumer protection procedures and to ensure a secure and transparent financial environment that fosters confidence in financial transactions,” Director of the International Cooperation Unit and Acting Director of Complaints at the QFMA Nour Zayed Al Shamali said.

"Our participation in the International Week of Action aligns with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan's focus on strengthening consumer protection and enhancing public awareness across Qatar's financial sector. By engaging in this global initiative, the QFCRA reinforces its commitment to safeguarding consumers, promoting transparency and supporting collaborative efforts that build trust in the financial system,” said Farah Abdulrahman Al Muftah, Managing Director of Policy, Legal and Enforcement at the QFCRA.