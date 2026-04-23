Andersen Global Expands African Footprint With Member Firm Launch In Cameroon

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Global launches in Cameroon as Phoenix Advisory joins as a member firm and adopts the Andersen brand.

Andersen in Cameroon is a boutique advisory firm providing strategic, corporate, financial, and operational advisory services to organizations across multiple stages of growth. Founded by professionals with experience at large international organizations, the firm combines strong local and CEMAC subregional knowledge of business, legal, and tax regulations with a highly personalized approach designed to deliver practical, measurable outcomes for clients.

“Our adoption of the Andersen brand reflects our commitment to growing alongside our clients and responding to their increasingly complex needs,” said Managing Partner Albert Désiré Zang.“We believe long-term success is built through trust, quality, and consistent support. Becoming a member firm strengthens our ability to deliver thoughtful, sustainable solutions while remaining closely aligned with our clients' objectives.”

“Andersen in Cameroon adds depth to our presence in Central Africa and reinforces our strategy of building strong, locally rooted firms,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Albert and his team have demonstrated a strong ability to navigate complex environments while maintaining a clear focus on client priorities, supporting businesses operating in Cameroon and beyond.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

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