Neufluent Launches Intelligent Implants And Robotics Initiative For Neurotechnology

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) NeuFluent, a neuroscience innovation venture studio, has launched a new“intelligent implants and robotics initiative”.

The move expands its work in next-generation surgical innovations and broadens its technology portfolio that includes brain-computer interface and pharmaceutical technology.

NeuFluent partners with leading innovators to accelerate neurological technologies from concept to market, with a track record that includes more than 110 commercialized products, over 250 patents, 25 exits, and a total return on investment of more than $20 billion.

Spearheading the new initiative is Dr. Kevin Foley, widely credited as one of the world's top neurosurgeons and the pioneering inventor behind minimally invasive spinal surgery. He has spent decades advancing the broader field through image-guided techniques, disc regeneration, and robotics.

His contributions have earned him the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Cushing Medal for Technical Excellence and Innovation in Neurosurgery and the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies William Beecher Scoville Award.

He is a professor of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and biomedical engineering at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Ryan Douglas, chairman and co-CEO of NeuFluent, says:“Dr. Kevin Foley is one of the rare innovators who has repeatedly turned clinical concepts into global standards of care.

“While his footprint in spinal robotics is legendary, his ability to architect scalable, AI-based technologies is what makes him the perfect fit to lead this area of NeuFluent and help us build the future of neurosurgical care.”

Dr. Foley says:“I've spent my career advancing minimally invasive techniques and robotics for the spine, but the next frontier of medicine relies on intelligent implants and smart robotics that can actively learn and respond.

“What is compelling about NeuFluent is our ability to combine clinical insight, AI, and engineering to architect smart, scalable systems that will help accelerate the next generation of neurotechnology, greatly impacting patients and outcomes.”

NeuFluent merges experts and technology to advance:

Brain-computer interface (BCI): Pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Samuel Browd leads the advancement of technologies that enable direct communication between the brain and external systems for neurological monitoring and treatment. The NeuFluent BCI team also includes neurosurgeon Dr. Jeff Ojemann of Seattle Children's Hospital; Dr. Dan Donoho, neurosurgeon at The George Washington University; and Craig Mundie, former chief research and strategy officer for Microsoft. Pharmaceutical technology: Led by Dr. Russell Lonser, chair of neurological surgery at Ohio State, NeuFluent is developing new approaches to treating neurological conditions through AI-based drug development and targeted delivery systems. Intelligent implants and robotics: Now led by Dr. Kevin Foley, NeuFluent is blending its next-generation neurotechnology systems with smart implant technologies and robotic systems designed to transform neurological care.

The new neural economy

NeuFluent brings together leaders with expertise across neuroscience, engineering, regulatory strategy, manufacturing, and commercialization to develop and scale new technologies.

Its model is designed to accelerate how innovations move from concept to real-world use. Its approach is leading the shift toward the new neural economy, where faster, data-driven development replaces traditional hardware-first models and enables innovators to more rapidly build and scale their devices.