Christo And Jeanne-Claude's Iconic California Installation Returns In A Museum Show

MENAFN - USA Art News) Christo and Jeanne-Claude's Running Fence Returns to Sonoma County at 50

Half a century after it first cut across Northern California, Christo and Jeanne-Claude's Running Fence is being reconsidered not as a vanished spectacle, but as a work that reshaped the region's cultural memory. The Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa will open Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Running Fence at 50 Years on June 27, 2026, with the exhibition on view through November 8.

Installed in fall 1976, the project stretched nearly 25 miles across the rolling pastures and farmland of Sonoma and Marin counties. Its physical demands were immense: 240,000 square yards of woven nylon fabric, 90 miles of steel cable, 2,050 steel poles, and 13,000 anchors. But the labor behind the work was not only material. Christo and Jeanne-Claude spent years building relationships with roughly 60 landowners, attended 18 public hearings, and became part of the first Environmental Impact Report ever required for a public work of art.

That process was central to the piece's meaning. Running Fence was not simply an intervention in the landscape; it was also a negotiation with property, bureaucracy, and public opinion. At hearings where environmentalists organized against the project, ranchers emerged as some of its strongest defenders. The fence's final descent into Bodega Bay also pushed against the California Coastal Commission, which had not granted the last permit.

The artists financed the work themselves, refusing sponsorship and relying largely on sales of preparatory drawings. Christo estimated the project cost at $2.25 million, with a substantial portion spent on legal fees and on paying roughly 300 workers well above minimum wage. In that sense, the project was as much an economic and civic undertaking as an aesthetic one.

Jennifer Bethke, curator of art at the Museum of Sonoma County, said in a statement that the couple's“audacious definition of what art could be and who could help create it” was central to the work. She added that they treated the entire process - public hearings, permits, and the thousands of people involved - as part of the art itself.

For Sonoma County, the legacy has outlasted the fabric. As Christo said in 1977, no museum exhibition had touched so many people as Running Fence did in the landscape. Fifty years later, the museum is asking what it means when a temporary artwork leaves behind such a durable public imprint.