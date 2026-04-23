How AI Is Transforming The Electric Grid

MENAFN - 3BL) The electric grid powers nearly every part of daily life-from homes and hospitals to transportation and national security systems. Today, the grid is under increasing strain from unprecedented power load growth.

Large-scale data centers, electrification infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing are driving sustained demand for reliable power. At the same time, utilities must manage increasing complexity across grid operations, energy distribution, and long-term infrastructure planning while also making capital investment decisions in a highly regulated environment.

In this first episode of Outcomes Unlocked, Leidos dives into how it is using artificial intelligence

Drawing on more than a decade of applied AI in mission-critical environments, Leidos is helping utilities move beyond pilot programs and into real-world, scalable solutions.

A grid built for a different model

Much of today's grid was designed for a centralized, predictable system. Power flowed in one direction, and demand followed consistent patterns.

That model has changed.

Energy is now generated from more sources, in more places, and with greater variability. This shift is accelerating the need for grid modernization

For utilities, this is not just a technical challenge, but a planning and investment challenge–requiring faster, more informed decisions about where and how to expand infrastructure.

Managing growing complexity

Utilities are managing more assets, more variability, and more interconnected systems than ever before-while continuing to maintain reliability and service expectations.

Leidos applies AI in operational environments where speed, accuracy, and reliability are critical. These systems process large volumes of data, identify patterns, and surface insights that support faster, more informed decisions across grid operations.

This level of visibility is essential–but on its own, it is not enough. Utilities must also act on information quickly and at scale.

Accelerating grid expansion

Meeting rising demand requires building and upgrading infrastructure faster than traditional approaches allow.

Leidos is delivering AI-enabled capabilities that support both grid expansion and operations. Solutions like SkyWireTM can rapidly analyze distribution infrastructure and plan out new transmission lines helping utilities assess system conditions and prioritize investments at scale.

This allows utility operators to make faster, more cost-effective decisions and more optimally deploy capital-supporting grid expansion while meeting regulatory expectations. By accelerating the transition from planning to execution, SkyWireTM helps utilities move at the speed required to keep pace with demand.

This is not simply about efficiency. It is about enabling a level of speed and precision in infrastructure planning and execution that is difficult to achieve with traditional, manual approaches alone.

Supporting the people behind the grid

AI works best when it supports the people operating and building the grid.

For engineers and utility operators that means better tools to interpret data, prioritize actions, and respond to changing conditions. AI helps reduce the burden of analysis so utilities can focus on decisions that impact reliability, safety, and performance.

At the same time, demand for electricity is expected to grow significantly in the coming decades. According to the Department of Energy,

AI can help bridge that gap-enabling teams to do more with the expertise they have, manage larger and more complex systems, and support faster, more cost-effective grid expansion.

Looking ahead

The demands on the electric grid and the need to expand it will continue to grow.

Meeting those demands will require new approaches to how infrastructure is planned, built, and operated. Outcomes Unlocked: AI and the Grid highlights how Leidos is applying AI to help utilities move faster, make better investment decisions, and scale operations to support the future of energy.

Explore how Leidos is powering reliable and resilient energy at