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Israel Targets Lebanese Media Workers, Kills 27 Journalists
(MENAFN) At least 27 journalists have perished in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, alongside numerous wounded media personnel, the Lebanese Press Syndicate Editors announced Thursday.
The syndicate condemned Israel's targeting of journalists in southern Tayri town on Wednesday, an assault that claimed reporter Amal Khalil's life while wounding her colleague Zeinab Faraj.
The syndicate revealed Khalil had previously received death threats from the Israeli army before her killing.
"With her killing, the number of journalists and media workers killed has risen to 27, in addition to a large number of injured," the statement confirmed.
The syndicate appealed to the Federation of Arab Journalists to collaborate with international and Arab press organizations supporting Lebanese journalists amid systematic Israeli attacks.
Journalists operating across Lebanon were urged to exercise extreme caution, avoid high-risk zones, and coordinate with Lebanese army personnel and official security agencies in Israeli-targeted areas, including UNIFIL, Lebanese Red Cross, and local relief teams, "to avoid any unexpected fatal risk."
The syndicate declared Israel's actions against Lebanese civilians, particularly journalists, "have exceeded all limits," demanding urgent Lebanese government intervention at international bodies and legal proceedings against Israel.
During Wednesday's deadly attack, Israeli forces prevented Red Cross and Lebanese army personnel from reaching the wounded journalists while targeting roadways connecting Tayri and Haddatha to obstruct rescue operations, a state news agency reported.
Since March 2, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have killed 2,475 individuals, wounded 7,696, and displaced over 1.6 million people, according to official statistics.
A 10-day ceasefire announced by the United States on April 16 approaches Sunday expiration and has suffered daily Israeli violations.
The syndicate condemned Israel's targeting of journalists in southern Tayri town on Wednesday, an assault that claimed reporter Amal Khalil's life while wounding her colleague Zeinab Faraj.
The syndicate revealed Khalil had previously received death threats from the Israeli army before her killing.
"With her killing, the number of journalists and media workers killed has risen to 27, in addition to a large number of injured," the statement confirmed.
The syndicate appealed to the Federation of Arab Journalists to collaborate with international and Arab press organizations supporting Lebanese journalists amid systematic Israeli attacks.
Journalists operating across Lebanon were urged to exercise extreme caution, avoid high-risk zones, and coordinate with Lebanese army personnel and official security agencies in Israeli-targeted areas, including UNIFIL, Lebanese Red Cross, and local relief teams, "to avoid any unexpected fatal risk."
The syndicate declared Israel's actions against Lebanese civilians, particularly journalists, "have exceeded all limits," demanding urgent Lebanese government intervention at international bodies and legal proceedings against Israel.
During Wednesday's deadly attack, Israeli forces prevented Red Cross and Lebanese army personnel from reaching the wounded journalists while targeting roadways connecting Tayri and Haddatha to obstruct rescue operations, a state news agency reported.
Since March 2, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have killed 2,475 individuals, wounded 7,696, and displaced over 1.6 million people, according to official statistics.
A 10-day ceasefire announced by the United States on April 16 approaches Sunday expiration and has suffered daily Israeli violations.
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