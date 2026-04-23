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S. Korea Returns Remains of Twelve Chinese Soldiers from 1950 Korean War

S. Korea Returns Remains of Twelve Chinese Soldiers from 1950 Korean War


2026-04-23 09:12:44
(MENAFN) According to reports, South Korea on Wednesday returned the remains of 12 soldiers belonging to China’s volunteer forces who were killed during the 1950–53 Korean War.

The remains were formally handed over during a ceremony at Incheon International Airport, attended by South Korean Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee and Chinese Vice Minister of Veterans Affairs Xu Yao, as reported by news agencies.

Since 2014, South Korea has repatriated a total of 1,023 sets of remains of Chinese soldiers. That year, both countries signed an agreement to facilitate the return of fallen service members.

The South Korean Defense Ministry stated that this year’s ceremony was held publicly for the first time in three years, describing it as a sign of improving relations between South Korea and China, and reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the repatriation process.

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