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Church Condemns Destruction of Jesus Statue in Lebanon
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem has strongly condemned the destruction of a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon, an incident allegedly involving an Israeli soldier.
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa expressed what he described as “deep indignation” and “unreserved condemnation” over the act, which he characterized as a serious violation affecting Christian religious symbols. Reports indicate he also referred to the incident as part of a wider pattern of alleged disrespect toward Christian iconography, calling it a failure in moral and human formation and echoing calls for peace.
In parallel reactions, Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani described the reported act as “shameful,” arguing that insulting religious symbols reflects weakness rather than strength.
The incident gained attention after an image circulated online appearing to show a soldier using a sledgehammer to destroy a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon, prompting widespread criticism from religious and political figures.
According to reports, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar issued an apology, describing the act as “grave and disgraceful,” and confirmed that an investigation had been launched to determine accountability.
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa expressed what he described as “deep indignation” and “unreserved condemnation” over the act, which he characterized as a serious violation affecting Christian religious symbols. Reports indicate he also referred to the incident as part of a wider pattern of alleged disrespect toward Christian iconography, calling it a failure in moral and human formation and echoing calls for peace.
In parallel reactions, Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani described the reported act as “shameful,” arguing that insulting religious symbols reflects weakness rather than strength.
The incident gained attention after an image circulated online appearing to show a soldier using a sledgehammer to destroy a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon, prompting widespread criticism from religious and political figures.
According to reports, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar issued an apology, describing the act as “grave and disgraceful,” and confirmed that an investigation had been launched to determine accountability.
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