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Palestinian Authorities Report Rising Death Toll in West Bank

Palestinian Authorities Report Rising Death Toll in West Bank


2026-04-23 08:37:07
(MENAFN) At least 16 Palestinians have been killed in incidents involving Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2026, according to a statement issued by the Palestinian Health Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry reported that the victims ranged in age from a 13-year-old child to a 60-year-old adult.

In a separate statement, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official Palestinian body, said that the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since the start of the year had reached 15, as of a previous update issued on Wednesday.

The commission also reported a high level of activity in March, stating that there were 1,819 recorded incidents involving Israeli forces and settlers, including 1,322 attributed to the Israeli military and 497 linked to settlers.

According to Palestinian official figures cited in reports, violence in the West Bank has intensified significantly since October 2023, resulting in more than 1,150 Palestinian deaths and thousands of injuries.

The escalation comes in the context of broader tensions across the occupied territories. In a legal opinion issued in July 2024, the International Court of Justice stated that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful and called for the removal of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

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