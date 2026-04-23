MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chesapeake Gold Receives a U.S. Patent for Enhanced Metal Recovery from Sulphide Ores

April 23, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Chesapeake Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) (" Chesapeake " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received a U.S. Patent (U.S. Patent Number 12,595,529) for its proprietary method of enhanced metal recovery from sulphide ores. The patent, awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, represents a significant achievement in Chesapeake's heap oxidation technology (" Technology ").

Jean-Paul Tsotsos, Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake, stated, "The U.S. patent is an important milestone for Chesapeake. The patent protects Chesapeake's Technology and reinforces the strength of our intellectual property. The patent supports our corporate strategy to build shareholder value from the Technology, unlocking economic value from refractory sulphide gold and silver projects."

In addition to the issued U.S. Patent Number 12,595,529, Chesapeake has patents issued and pending in the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Africa. Chesapeake continues to optimize its technologies and expand its patent portfolio by filing patent applications for its inventions and improvements.

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