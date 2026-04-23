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Over 200 Hectares Destroyed as Japan Wildfire Spreads
(MENAFN) A fast-moving wildfire raging through the mountainous terrain of Iwate Prefecture in northeastern Japan has surpassed 200 hectares of burned area as of Thursday, forcing thousands of residents from their homes and triggering a major multi-agency emergency response, local media reported.
The blaze, which ignited Wednesday in a mountainous area of Otsuchi Town, has already gutted seven buildings. In the most alarming development, flames have advanced to within approximately 100 meters of residential homes in some areas, according to media.
Authorities launched an aerial and ground offensive against the fire, deploying helicopters from the Iwate prefectural government and the Self-Defense Forces for water-dropping operations, while firefighting personnel were mobilized from departments across the entire prefecture. Neighboring Miyagi Prefecture was also called upon to dispatch its emergency fire response team as the blaze continued burning across multiple fronts simultaneously.
The human toll is mounting. By Thursday afternoon, Otsuchi town officials had issued mandatory evacuation orders covering 2,588 people from 1,229 households. All elementary, junior high, and high schools in the town were shuttered for the day as authorities prioritized public safety amid the rapidly evolving crisis, media reported.
Containment efforts are ongoing as firefighting crews battle shifting conditions across the fire's multiple active locations.
The blaze, which ignited Wednesday in a mountainous area of Otsuchi Town, has already gutted seven buildings. In the most alarming development, flames have advanced to within approximately 100 meters of residential homes in some areas, according to media.
Authorities launched an aerial and ground offensive against the fire, deploying helicopters from the Iwate prefectural government and the Self-Defense Forces for water-dropping operations, while firefighting personnel were mobilized from departments across the entire prefecture. Neighboring Miyagi Prefecture was also called upon to dispatch its emergency fire response team as the blaze continued burning across multiple fronts simultaneously.
The human toll is mounting. By Thursday afternoon, Otsuchi town officials had issued mandatory evacuation orders covering 2,588 people from 1,229 households. All elementary, junior high, and high schools in the town were shuttered for the day as authorities prioritized public safety amid the rapidly evolving crisis, media reported.
Containment efforts are ongoing as firefighting crews battle shifting conditions across the fire's multiple active locations.
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