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US Envoy Proposes Italy as Possible Replacement for Iran in World Cup
(MENAFN) A senior envoy to US President Donald Trump has reportedly proposed that Italy take Iran’s place in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, according to a report published Wednesday.
The suggestion is viewed as part of broader diplomatic maneuvering aimed at easing tensions between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following a recent dispute linked to Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war, the report said, citing individuals familiar with the discussions.
US special envoy Paolo Zampolli confirmed the idea, stating, “I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA President Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native, and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri (Italian national team) at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion.”
In response, Iranian officials stressed that the national team is fully prepared for the tournament.
Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has completed all necessary preparations to ensure Iran’s participation in the 2026 World Cup in the United States.
The governing body of world football has not publicly addressed the reported proposal.
However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino previously stated that Iran is expected to take part, saying at a conference in Washington, DC, “The Iranian team is coming, for sure.”
The suggestion is viewed as part of broader diplomatic maneuvering aimed at easing tensions between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following a recent dispute linked to Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war, the report said, citing individuals familiar with the discussions.
US special envoy Paolo Zampolli confirmed the idea, stating, “I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA President Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native, and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri (Italian national team) at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion.”
In response, Iranian officials stressed that the national team is fully prepared for the tournament.
Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has completed all necessary preparations to ensure Iran’s participation in the 2026 World Cup in the United States.
The governing body of world football has not publicly addressed the reported proposal.
However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino previously stated that Iran is expected to take part, saying at a conference in Washington, DC, “The Iranian team is coming, for sure.”
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