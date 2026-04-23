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Gold Price In Qatari Market Falls By 2.61% This Week

Gold Price In Qatari Market Falls By 2.61% This Week


2026-04-23 07:09:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market edged down by 2.61% during the current week, reaching $ 4706.00000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold fell from $ 4832.56640 per ounce recorded last Sunday.

It also indicated that other precious metals recorded weekly changes, with silver going down by 5.68%, to $ 76.24000 per ounce, compared to $80.83530 recorded early in the week, while platinum fell by 3.10%, reaching $2044.69080 per ounce, compared to the $ 2110.27270 recorded last Sunday.

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The Peninsula

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